New head coach George says it is ‘really positive time’ to be at Clevedon Rugby Club

Clevedon Rugby Club's Head Coach Nick George. Picture: Clevedon Rugby Club. Archant

Clevedon’s newly appointed head coach Nick George says it is a “real positive time” to be at the club after he was named alongside Dave Owen and Jon Vickers as their new coaching staff, writes Josh Thomas.

Clevedon's Nick George during one of their first training sessions bac. Picture: Clevedon Rugby Club. Clevedon's Nick George during one of their first training sessions bac. Picture: Clevedon Rugby Club.

Having originally played for Clevedon, George will balance time in his new role with working for the Community Foundation for Bristol Bears and the University of the West of England Rugby side.

“It feels the right the time to come down and hopefully I can offer something to the club that will help us to be successful –whether it’s this season or next and see what happens from there,” said George.

“I was very nervous but in a good way, I’m just happy to get going really, we’ve had some positive meetings.

“When me, Dave and Jon first got together and started speaking about our plans, our vision, how we wanted the club to go forward, it was really exciting to chat to those guys and we all seem to be all on the same wavelength, which is great and really positive.

“I just love being involved in rugby, I love being around a group of people who want similar ambitions, whether that’s socialising and going to the pub with your mates or try and be successful, win a few games of rugby, maybe even win the league.

“There is a real buzz at the moment around the club with the change, the fact people are keen to get down and play some rugby and play what we can at the club. It’s just a real positive time to be at the rugby club.”

Despite his hectic workload George admits the lessons he has learned from his time with both the community foundation and UWE will put him in good stead for the future.

He added: “From Bristol Bears, what I’ve learned from those guys is around team culture and good people make good rugby players, if we invest and make sure we have got good people at the rugby club then that will help us to have a good rugby team.

“From UWE I have learnt a lot from them, just general rugby knowledge. I learnt an awful lot of rugby there from the coaches, Simon Weaver, the head coach, and some of the other guys I have worked with there, I feel like I’ve learnt an awful lot and am a bit like a sponge.

“I have just soaked up as much knowledge as I can from those guys the last couple of years which I feel has helped me have confidence to be able to do the job we are going to do this year.”