Former England star Grewcock joins Wooden Spoon Charity

England's Danny Grewcock (centre right) is tackled by Scotland's Chris Paterson during the RBS 6 Nations match at Twickenham, London. PA Archive/PA Images

Former England and Bath star Danny Grewcock has joined the Wooden Spoon Charity in Somerset, Bristol and Bath as an ambassador.

The charity helps to raise money to fund projects to help children and young adults in the region who are living with disability, disadvantage or long-term sickness.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Wooden Spoon – a fantastic charity driven by rugby, where every penny raised is used to help improve the lives of our kids in the region.”

Grewcock won 69 caps for England, and five with the British & Irish Lions, and currently has a crucial role with Bristol Academy and Clifton College focusing on High Performance Rugby.

Bob Densley, Chair of the Region, added: “Danny is a great addition to our group of Ambassadors. We are incredibly fortunate to have such talented and well respected people who are prepared to give up their precious time to champion our cause.”

Grewcock joins Phil de Glanville, Rhys Priestland, Piers O’Conor, Harry Thacker, Sarah Burns and Simon Halliday as Bristol, Bath & Somerset Regional Ambassadors.

Should you wish to join our Ambassadors in supporting The Wooden Spoon Charity please contact Mike Elliott at bristolbath@woodenspoon.org.uk.