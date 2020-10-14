Advanced search

Clevedon Rugby Club Girls return to action

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 October 2020

Erin Tatman with the ball for the Clevedon U15s girls during their 15-14 win over Clevedon U18s girls.

Erin Tatman with the ball for the Clevedon U15s girls during their 15-14 win over Clevedon U18s girls.

Archant

Clevedon Rugby Club’s young sides have started their season playing under the Rugby Football Union’s Ready4Rugby rules.

All games are played under touch rugby rules and have been played inter-club as it is seen as less of a risk of coronavirus transmission.

The under-12s boys came out on top when they beat the under-13s girls 10-7, after the sides were drawing 4-4 at half-time.

And the under-15 girls came out on top against the under-18s in a thriller, 15-14.

At present only games can be played between players from the club, with the next step allowing other clubs to play against each other.

New players welcome to training and the first four sessions are free.

The under-13 girls meet every Wednesday (6.30-7.30pm) at Clevedon Rugby Club, while the under-15 and under-18 girls meet on Thursdays (6.30-7.30pm).

All girls teams also train or play on Sundays from 1-2pm at the club.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Clevedon Rugby Club Girls return to action

Erin Tatman with the ball for the Clevedon U15s girls during their 15-14 win over Clevedon U18s girls.

Walk, bake or wash cars to raise funds for schools wellbeing programme

Ben Smith training for the 401 Foundation USA Challenge, which is due to take place in 2021. Picture: 401 Foundation

Pupils’ virtual balloon race raises much-needed funds for school

Headteacher Peter Treasure-Smith launches balloon race with children. Balloons virtually leaving the school on Monday.

Fears rewilding plans will lead to loss of open space and ‘stunning views’

A walk across the fields in the late evening as the sun sets. Looking towards Battery Point across Kilkenny fields.

Father and son walk Virtual London Marathon

Joe and Michael Williams walked the virtual London Marathon. Picture: Virgin Money Giving