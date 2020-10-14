Clevedon Rugby Club Girls return to action

Erin Tatman with the ball for the Clevedon U15s girls during their 15-14 win over Clevedon U18s girls. Archant

Clevedon Rugby Club’s young sides have started their season playing under the Rugby Football Union’s Ready4Rugby rules.

All games are played under touch rugby rules and have been played inter-club as it is seen as less of a risk of coronavirus transmission.

The under-12s boys came out on top when they beat the under-13s girls 10-7, after the sides were drawing 4-4 at half-time.

And the under-15 girls came out on top against the under-18s in a thriller, 15-14.

At present only games can be played between players from the club, with the next step allowing other clubs to play against each other.

New players welcome to training and the first four sessions are free.

The under-13 girls meet every Wednesday (6.30-7.30pm) at Clevedon Rugby Club, while the under-15 and under-18 girls meet on Thursdays (6.30-7.30pm).

All girls teams also train or play on Sundays from 1-2pm at the club.