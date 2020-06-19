Clevedon RFC bring in new senior coaching staff trio of Owen, George and Vickers



Clevedon RFC are delighted to announce their new coaching team ahead of the 2020/21 Western Counties North campaign.



The experienced Dave Owen, who has taught PE at Clevedon School for 27 years, takes over as Director of Rugby and will lead on continuity, defence and gameplay, as well as overseeing the alignment of the senior and junior sections at the club.

Owen is joined by new head coach Nick George, who is the assistant coach at UWE and also a former Clevedon player, who will have primary focus on skills and attack as part of the new backroom set-up.

And the 31-year-old former Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints hooker Jon Vickers, who has also played for Plymouth Albion and Nottingham, completes the new-look coaching team at Coleridge Vale as set-piece and contact specialist, bringing his vast top-flight experience to the club.

“We’re delighted to appoint our new senior coaching team to take this club into the next chapter,” said chairman Neil Tucker.



“Dave, Jon and Nick bring an exciting blend of experience, knowledge and fresh ideas and we’re really pleased to have them on board.

“Dave and Nick have strong connections to the club and the town, while Jon brings a wealth of top-flight experience, having played in the Premiership.”

Director of Rugby Owen added: “I’m extremely honoured to take on this role at Clevedon RFC. Having taught at Clevedon School for 27 years, I’ve got a long history with the town and I’m very proud to be leading this club.

“I’m looking forward to working with a number of players I’ve previously coached, but also welcoming new blood to the club as we enter a new era.

“I’m also really excited to be working with a fantastic young coach in Nick George and the hugely experienced Jon Vickers.

“We’re obviously unsure when the new season will be able to begin, but whenever it is, I’m looking forward to the challenge of taking this club forwards.”

New Clevedon head coach George said: “I’m looking forward to getting started. I’ve played junior and senior rugby for the club and I’m extremely proud to be a part of this exciting new coaching team.

“This extended break from playing will allow us to put foundations in place. It’s our centenary year as a club and we’ve got a great opportunity to build success, from the minis right up to the first XV.”