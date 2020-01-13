Advanced search

Rugby: Clevedon too strong for Spartans

PUBLISHED: 08:06 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:06 13 January 2020

Clevedon attack (pic Neil Tucker)

Archant

Clevedon maintained their fine form in 2020 with a 33-0 win over Spartans.

Having started the new year with a 25-16 triumph at Old Bristolians, they opened the scoring with a try from William Trollope.

Harvey Russell touched down soon after, with Josh Mortimer converting, to make it 12-0 at half time and the Seasiders withstood some Spartans pressure after the restart.

Trollope powered over for his second try, converted by Mortimer, before Clevedon were awarded two penalty tries in a bonus-point win.

"It was great to get a good win in front of the home faithful," said head coach Nick Hill, who saw Tom Thie make his 500th appearance in the win at Old Bs.

After going 8-0 down, tries from Jack Crewe, Ryan Hervey and Owen Biggins made it 15-8.

The hosts kicked a penalty before Clevedon had a man sent off, but Russell and Matt Fisher touched down either side of a second Old Bs try.

Hill added: "I was really proud of the lads who put in a gutsy team performance and special mention to Tommy Thie for playing his 500th game. He's a great club man and an example to all."

