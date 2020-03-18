Rugby: Clevedon claim vital victory over Norton

Clevedon claimed a much-needed 16-8 win over Western Counties North play-off hopefuls Midsomer Norton in front of a sizeable crowd on Saturday.

The Seasiders started well, spreading the ball from side to side, and were rewarded with a fine try from Cain Mulligan, who outpaced his opposite winger to go under the posts.

Ethan Thomas added the conversion and dogged defence from Charles Tucker, Gerwin Alcock and Arthur Livingston kept Norton at bay as Clevedon led 10-3 at half-time.

Clevedon increased their advantage after the restart with a penalty from Thomas, but Norton crossed the line to pull to within five points.

The reliable boot of Thomas sealed victory for Clevedon, ahead of a trip to Winscombe, and head coach Nick Hill said: “This was a great win for what was probably the youngest side we have fielded and was built on a tremendous defensive performance.”