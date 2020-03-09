Advanced search

Rugby: Clevedon 12 Chipping Sodbury 19

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 March 2020

Action from Clevedon's match with Chipping Sodbury

Action from Clevedon's match with Chipping Sodbury

Archant

Clevedon claimed a bonus point from their 19-12 home loss against Chipping Sodbury in Western Counties North on Saturday.

The visitors started well on a sticky pitch to score two tries in quick succession, with one converted to make it 12-0.

But Clevedon hit back when Edwin Smith and Ryan Hervey combined to put Joe Tucker over the line for a try converted by Ethan Thomas.

The Seasiders applied a lot of pressure after that, but could not find a way through and the visitors extended their lead to 19-7 just before the interval.

Clevedon soaked up pressure in the second half and Warren Taylor made a superb break to run in from 35 metres, but they could not add to their tally despite late pressure on the Sodbury line.

Coach Nick Hill said: "After a shaky start the lads showed great spirit and resilience and were unlucky not to get more out of the game."

Clevedon return to action with a trip to Winscombe on March 21.

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Scheme to centralise repeat prescriptions shortlisted for national award

The Tyntesfield Medical Group team at the old Weston College building which they are transforming into a new medical centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon woman launches second book

Author Jane Lilly signing copies of her bookfor a reader, the book was published by Clevedon Community Press which is coordinated by Angela Everitt (centre) founder member of Clevedon Community Bookshop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Charity wants to help more people with learning disabilities

Staff from North Somerset People First want to help more people with learning disabilities.

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Scheme to centralise repeat prescriptions shortlisted for national award

The Tyntesfield Medical Group team at the old Weston College building which they are transforming into a new medical centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon woman launches second book

Author Jane Lilly signing copies of her bookfor a reader, the book was published by Clevedon Community Press which is coordinated by Angela Everitt (centre) founder member of Clevedon Community Bookshop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Charity wants to help more people with learning disabilities

Staff from North Somerset People First want to help more people with learning disabilities.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Rugby: Clevedon 12 Chipping Sodbury 19

Action from Clevedon's match with Chipping Sodbury

Youth Rugby: Nailsea & Backwell under-18s look good in new kit

Nailsea & Backwell under-18s have new sponsored kit thanks to Arnie Palmer of Brunel Fire and Security

Clevedon girls into cup final

Clevedon's under-15 girls face the camera

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Scheme to centralise repeat prescriptions shortlisted for national award

The Tyntesfield Medical Group team at the old Weston College building which they are transforming into a new medical centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24