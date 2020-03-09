Rugby: Clevedon 12 Chipping Sodbury 19

Action from Clevedon's match with Chipping Sodbury Archant

Clevedon claimed a bonus point from their 19-12 home loss against Chipping Sodbury in Western Counties North on Saturday.

The visitors started well on a sticky pitch to score two tries in quick succession, with one converted to make it 12-0.

But Clevedon hit back when Edwin Smith and Ryan Hervey combined to put Joe Tucker over the line for a try converted by Ethan Thomas.

The Seasiders applied a lot of pressure after that, but could not find a way through and the visitors extended their lead to 19-7 just before the interval.

Clevedon soaked up pressure in the second half and Warren Taylor made a superb break to run in from 35 metres, but they could not add to their tally despite late pressure on the Sodbury line.

Coach Nick Hill said: "After a shaky start the lads showed great spirit and resilience and were unlucky not to get more out of the game."

Clevedon return to action with a trip to Winscombe on March 21.