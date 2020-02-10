Rugby: Clevedon complete double over Barton Hill
PUBLISHED: 11:16 10 February 2020
Clevedon completed a double over Barton Hill with a hard-fought 18-12 success on Saturday.
A physical encounter boiled over more than once, but the Seasiders absorbed early pressure and took the lead with an unconverted try from Josh Mortimer.
Ethan Thomas added a penalty to make it 8-0, but Barton Hill hit back with a try from a lineout catch and drive move.
Clevedon scored again just before half-time when Harvey Russell touched down from a scrum, with Thomas adding the extras to make it 15-5.
The visitors came under pressure in the second half, playing up the slope, and went down to 14 men before Barts finally scored a converted try to close to within three points.
Thomas added a superb penalty late on to seal victory, though, and head coach Nick Hill said: "It was great to get the win in what was a niggly affair. The lads showed tremendous resolve to get the job done."