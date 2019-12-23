Advanced search

Netball: Royals Lightning are record breakers

PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 December 2019

Royals Lightning face the camera

Royals Lightning face the camera

Archant

Clevedon-based Royals Lightning have set a new club and league record.

The newly formed team have scored over 500 goals by the halfway stage of the netball season after some impressive displays.

The players, who are from Clevedon, Nailsea, Portishead, Weston and Avonmouth, are the newest addition to the club, having been through the junior ranks in the Avon Leagues.

And with some reaching the end of their junior career, coach Lynne Giles decided to give them exposure to adult netball in preparation.

The team had no idea how the season would go, but they top the table after netting 539 goals and conceding only 114 in eight matches - the best stats in the entire Weston & District League.

They managed to hit three figures in just one match and Giles said: "The girls are taking it on a game by game basis and know there's still all to play for, but are happy to feature at the top of the table at this point."

