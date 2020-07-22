Royals Five’s Giles praises ‘special bunch’ of players following invincible season

Royals Five team from left to right: Kerri, Maddi, Ashlee, Jess, Maisie, Freya, Katy, Katia, Mel, Emmy, Hannah, Mia. Picture: Lynne Giles Archant

Royals Five coach Lynne Giles has heaped praised onto her “very special bunch” of players, following a 100 per cent record in their first-ever season in adult netball in Division Two of the Weston & District League.

The club had won all of their 12 games, scoring 817 times and conceding 185 to end up a goal difference of plus 632, and they also picked up a club record of scoring a century of goals in their win against Portishead Eagles in Gordano.

“I’m really proud of the girls,” said Giles, who is netball officer for Bristol Sport Foundation.

“They surpassed every target I set them in the majority of their games, they learnt as they went along, I couldn’t have asked more of them really.

“They showed maturity beyond their years really and they galvanised as a team.

“To be playing adult netball at that stage of the season is pretty impressive and certainly recording the results they had.”

Despite the committee’s decision to ‘unanimously’ cancel the league season and declare it ‘null and void’, Giles was still proud of her team for all the hard work they had shown throughout the campaign.

“They are a very special bunch,” she added.

“I’d stepped out of adults netball for a couple of years to try and build the junior section, it is becoming quite large now, and I really enjoy coaching juniors, if I am honest more than adults.

“Some of these girls have been with us since eight, nine years old, they have gone through the ranks and played in some of the Avon junior leagues.

“This year was really just to help and push them to make that step into adult netball and perhaps go on even further through the franchise to give them some more game time, valuable match play and to get them used to the physicality of the bigger game and grow into their netball.

“They have just been really so determined to do well and make their stamp, it has surprised me.

“They were determined at junior level and they were good at junior level but I always thought this would give them a good push so we might not actually hit the top marks.

“If we finished in the top three we were going to be really happy, but as soon as we started the season they were off and the first two games were horribly scrappy, but they just wouldn’t let the win go and I think that was the difference.”