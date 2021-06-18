Royal Ascot: ones to watch on Ladies Day

Published: 7:04 AM June 18, 2021

Campanelle ridden by Frankie Dettori wins the Queen Mary Stakes during day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in 2020. - Credit: PA

Ladies Day takes centre-stage at Royal Ascot on day four of the 2021 meeting and there are two brilliant Group One contests on the card, with the Coronation Stakes and the Commonwealth Cup.

We have previewed another brilliant day of action with our race-by-race guide to all the action at the Berkshire venue.

2.30pm Group Three Albany Stakes

Flotus created a striking impression when scoring at Goodwood on debut. She quickened away in the style of a very smart filly and has Frankie Dettori in the saddle for this event. Hello You is another interesting contender having scored with ease at Wolverhampton on her debut.

Selections: Flotus and Hello You

3.05pm Group Two King Edward VII Stakes

Alenquer looks a solid favourite. He scored in good style in the Classic trial at Sandown and has been kept fresh for this race since. Gear Up disappointed in the Derby, but is respected along with recent Listed second The Mediterranean who will step forward from that event.

Selection: Alenquer

3.40pm Group One Commonwealth Cup

Lots in with chances in this six-furlong sprint for three-year-olds. Campanelle is the market leader having won the Queen Mary and Prix Morny last season. Her American trainer Wesley Ward has been pleased with her well being in the lead up to this race and she has to be respected.

Others who warrant a mention include Dragon Symbol who won his first four starts, before being narrowly denied at Haydock last time out, whilst Diligent Harry is 3-4 for Clive Cox and impressed when last seen on All-Weather Finals Day.

Cox could also saddle Supremacy who won the Middle Park last term, whilst French raider Suesa is also fascinating having womn two Group Three events at Chantilly this season. It promises to be a brilliant event

Selection: Campanelle and Diligent Harry

4.20pm Group One Coronation Stakes

Aidan O’Brien saddles Irish 1000 Guineas and 1000 Guineas heroines Empress Josephine and Mother Earth. The pair fought out the finish at the Curragh recently and the placings could be reversed with Mother Earth taken to resume winning ways.

She should be suited by Ascot and there looks to be more improvement to come. Primo Bacio is also respected having sauntered to victory at York last time out, whilst the unbeaten Potapova and Snow Lantern, whose dam Sky Lantern won the 2013 running of this event.

Selection: Mother Earth

5.00pm Sandringham Handicap

Plenty in with chances in this ultra-competitive handicap and Friendly is of interest for Aidan O’Brien following a fine sixth in the Irish 1000 Guineas. Ready To Venture is unexposed having finished sixth in a Listed event at Goodwood and also makes appeal.

William Haggas saddles the unexposed Belief who scored in easy fashion at Thirsk earlier this month and has been given a handicap mark of 88. That looks workable and he makes appeal in a wide open event in which Beheld is another live player.

Selection: Friendly and Ready To Venture

5.35pm Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap

Quickthorn was very impressive at Haydock on his latest start and despite a hike in the weights, there is more improvement to come and he is high on the shortlist

Selection: Quickthorn

6.10pm Palace Of Holyroodhouse Handicap

Equality was an impressive nine-length winner at Wolverhampton in April and a mark of 88 looks workable, whilst Significantly has to be respected following two second-placed efforts this term.

However, Popmaster looks an interesting each-way player. The three-year-0old has been gelded having finished second by a nose at Doncaster last time out. However, he remains an interesting prospect who could be suited by a field handicap like this.

Selection: Popmaster

