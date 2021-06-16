Royal Ascot: ones to watch on day two

Published: 7:00 AM June 16, 2021

The second day of Royal Ascot 2021 takes centre-stage this afternoon and we have previewed the action with our race-by-race look ahead to another pulsating day of action at the Berkshire venue.

2.30pm Group Two Queen Mary Stakes.

A brilliant opener and Get Ahead has to be of interest. He scored in fine style over course and distance in May and is taken to take another step forward. Beautiful Sunshine has won her last two starts in fine style and impressed with the manner of her victory at Sandown. This is another step forward, but she looks open to plenty of potential.

Selections: Get Ahead and Beautiful Sunshine.

3.05pm Group Two Queen’s Vase.

You may also want to watch:

Wordsworth can give Aidan O’Brien an eighth winner in the race. He was a good second to stablemate Sir Lucan in a Listed event at Navan last time out and looks the type who will relish this step up in trip. He gets the vote ahead of stablemate The Mediterranean who was also second in Listed company on his latest start.

Selection: Wordsworth

3.40pm Group Two Duke Of Cambridge Stakes.

Lots in with chances, including former Royal Ascot winner Onassis. Champers Elysees is a Group One winner and is also respected along with the progressive Double Or Bubble who was very impressive at Newmarket last time out. However, Lady Bowthorpe posted a career best last time out when second in the Lockinge and looks primed to go well here.

Selection: Lady Bowthorpe

4.20pm Group One Prince Of Wales’s Stakes.

The magnificent Love returns to action here for Aidan O’Brien and the Oaks heroine is taken to make a winning return. She was sensational in winning the 1000 Guineas, Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks last term and can get the better of defending champion Lord North. John and Thady Gosden’s charge impressed when winning the Dubai Turf last time out, whilst Breeders’ Cup champion Audarya and multiple Group One scorer Addeybb are others to note.

Selection: Love

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup.

Finest Sound looks a typical improver who could be a Group horse masquerading in a handicap. He socred by a short-head at Haydock last time and can improve again to win this. Grove Ferry is interesting at a bigger price following a smart win at Chester last time out. Drying ground may be a slight worry, but a 4lb rise looks fair and he is open to more improvement.

Selections: Finest Sound and Grove Ferry

5.35pm Listed Windsor Castle Stakes.

Ruthin was awesome when scoring at Keeneland on her first start and this 350,000gns purchase can provide American trainer Wesley Ward with his third winner in the race. Her Majesty The Queen owned the 2020 winner Tactical and has another interesting runner in Spring Is Sprung who seeks to back up a smooth win at Windsor on his second start.

Selections: Ruthin and Spring Is Sprung

6.10pm Kensington Palace Stakes

A tricky event to finish, but Lights On has impressed with two wins this term and can land the finale.

Selection: Lights On

Check https://www.olbg.com/betting-tips/Horse_Racing/UK/Royal_Ascot/2 for the latest Royal Ascot race previews and tips.