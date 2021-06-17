Royal Ascot: ones to watch on day three

Published: 7:09 AM June 17, 2021

One of racing’s true superstars Stradivarius is the headline act on day three of the Royal Meeting as he chases a record-equalling fourth victory in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

We have previewed all of the action with our race-by-race guide.

2.30pm Group Two Norfolk Stakes (5f)

An interesting opener with American trainer Wesley Ward chasing a third win in the race. He is double-handed with first time out winners Lucci and Nakatomi. The former looks the main hope having showed plenty of pace when scoring at Belmont. At a bigger price, Instinctive move looks an interesting contender having made a smart debut at Bath last month.

Selections: Lucci 4/1 and Instinctive Move 10/1

3.05pm Group Three Hampton Court Stakes (1m 2f)

It’s hard to look past Mohaafeth. He was pulled out of the Derby on the day of the race due to the ground, but he will relish the quick conditions here and can back up his three victories already this term with Royal Ascot glory.

Selection: Mohaafeth 11/10

3.40pm Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes (1m 4f)

Noon Star missed the Oaks with connections deciding to wait for this event and she makes appeal for Sir Michael Stoute. Second in the Ribblesdale last time out, she looks a typical improver for her master trainer and looks a leading player. Others include recent Oaks third Divinely and Dubai Fountain who disappointed when 12th in the Oaks but remains of interest.

Selection: Noon Star 11/4

4.15pm Group One Gold Cup (2m 4f)

Stradivarius can make history by emulating Yeats with a fourth win in this event. He was awesome in this race last year on ground which was not likely to suit and he warmed up for this year’s event with an effortless success in the Sagaro Stakes last time out. Drying ground is a huge boost for his hopes and he can defeat Dubai Gold Cup scorer Subjectivist in this event.

Selection: Stradivarius 5/6

5.00pm Britannia Handicap (1m)

This is a notoriously tricky event with Mithras making appeal. He scored in good style at Newmarket in April and then went on to finish a creditable sixth at Sandown in Listed company. He could improve again along with Horoscope who has run a number of good races for Aidan O’Brien so far this term.

Selections: Mithras 7/1 and Horoscope 14/1

5.35pm King George V Stakes (1m 4f)

Sir Lamorak looks a very exciting prospect for Aidan O’Brien. The three-year-old was a narrow winner at Dundalk on his return to action, before recording a stylish success at Leopardstown on his first start in handicap company, quickening away in fine style. He needs to improve again to land this event, but bypassed the Derby in favour of this assignment and makes plenty of appeal. Sir William Bruce who recorded a first career win when when scoring at Leopardstown last time out. He looks sure to improve for that win and is respected along with Siskany who has won his last two starts in good style.

Selections: Sir Lamorak 4/1 and Siskany 10/1

6.10pm Buckingham Palace Handicap (7f)

Aldaary is a course and distance winner already this term and shaped with promise in a competitive event at Goodwood last time. He may prefer cut in the ground, but he has plenty of class and makes appeal, along with Blue Mist who has been out of form this term, but is down to a mark of 98 and has enjoyed success over the course and distance before, making him of interest.

Selections: Aldaary 7/1 and Blue Mist 12/1

