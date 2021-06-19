Royal Ascot: ones to watch on final day

Published: 11:03 AM June 19, 2021

There could be a Royal seal of approval to the final day of Royal Ascot 2021 with Her Majesty The Queen having four runners all in with a chance at the track.

We have previewed the action with a race by race guide to the action.

2.30pm Listed Chesham Stakes

Point Lonsdale looks tough to beat. He was very impressive at the Curragh on debut when scoring in fine style and he can get the better of New Science and Masekela who both registered victories on their debuts.

Selection: Point Lonsdale

3.05pm Group Three Jersey Stakes

Her Majesty The Queen looks to have a fascinating runner in Tactical. He was victorious at the Royal Meeting in 2020 and scored on his seasonal reappearance at Newmarket. He was below par at Newbury last time out, but is open to more improvement and this looks his ideal trip. Bellosa is unbeaten in two starts and also warrants a mention, along with Naval Crown and Creative Force who has won his last three runs.

Selection: Tactical

3.40pm Group Two Hardwicke Stakes

Lots in with chances, but Broome has progressed rapidly this term and was only beaten narrowly in Group One company last time out. He looks the pick of the Aidan O’Brien-trained quartet which also features Japan and Melbourne Cup second Tiger Moth. Hukum is a course and distance winner and has to be high on the shortlist, along with classy filly Wonderful Tonight who also boasts winning form at the track and will progress again this term.

Selection: Broome

4.20pm Group One Diamond Jubilee Stakes

The softer ground is a worry for Starman whose only blemish in five career starts came on testing ground when well-beaten in the Champions Sprint last term behind Glen Shiel who sould relish this ground. He however does look the class act and can get the better of Dream Of Dreams who was second in the race last year. Nahaarr is another horse who is capable of further progression along with Art Power and Sonaiyla who scored in good style on her latest start.

Selection: Starman

5.00pm Wokingham Handicap

King’s Lynn makes a quick reappearance just four days after finishing seventh in the King’s Stand Stakes, but remains well-handicapped and has Ryan Moore aboard. Last year’s winner Hey Jonesy is interesting along with Chil Chil who boasts course and distance winning form, as does Rohaan and Fresh. It looks wide open.

Selection: King's Lynn

5.35pm Golden Gates Handicap

Roger Varian has two exciting prospects and Alfaadhel can get the better of Fantastic Fox in this event.

Selection: Alfaadhel

6.10pm Queen Alexandra Stakes

The finale of Royal Ascot 2021. Chester Cup hero Falcon Eight will be partnered by Frankie Dettori and has to rate high on the shortlist along with Stratum who has been given a nice break to be primed for this event. Others who warrant a mention include Morando who will appreciate testing ground, whilst the likes of Barbados, Stag Horn and Mildenberger are all capable of taking a step forward in the final race of the Royal Meeting.

Selection: Stratum

