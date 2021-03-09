News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Millfield School duo sign for Clevedon Cricket Club ahead of 2021 season

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 11:06 AM March 9, 2021   
Ed Wade in action

Clevedon new signing Ed Wade in action. - Credit: Clevedon CC

Clevedon Cricket Club are delighted to welcome Millfield School duo Adam Rosslee and Ed Wade to the club ahead of the 2021 WEPL season.

The pair become the fifth and sixth signings after Gloucestershire duo Ryan Higgins and Jared Warner and the re-signings of both Greg Willows and Will Plummer, ahead of a busy summer.

Rosslee is a left-handed opening batsman and wicketkeeper, while Wade is the current captain of Wiltshire under-18s and is a right-handed top-order batsman who joins from South Wilts CC.

Adam Rosslee

Clevedon new signing Adam Rosslee. - Credit: Clevedon CC

“I am really pleased that Adam and Ed have agreed to join Clevedon CC. It says a lot about us as a club that these young players want to play for us," club captain Jake Lintott said.

“We want to provide exciting opportunities for young players to help them develop and progress with their cricket.

“They are both very talented top-order batters who have been highly recommended to us by Millfield School Director of Cricket, Mark Garaway.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Clevedon CC player and we look forward to welcoming both to our squad.”

Clevedon have also announced they have secured a new sponsor for the 2021 campaign with May, Rose and Cameron Accountancy Ltd agreeing to sponsor the clubhouse at Dial Hill. 

“We’re extremely grateful to May, Rose and Cameron for their support of Clevedon Cricket Club this season," said a spokesperson on the club's website.

“During what is a tough time for all grassroots sports club, sponsorship from businesses in the local community has such an immense impact.

“We look forward to hopefully welcoming their staff to Dial Hill during the 2021 season.”

