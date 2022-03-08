International Women's Day 2022: The role of sport for North Somerset women

International Women’s Day has never been more important to celebrate the success of women all around the world.

This year’s theme is “gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” and to mark the day the North Somerset Times spoke to four local women and the role sport plays in breaking down boundaries.

Sky Sports TV presenter Michelle Owen said: “International Women’s Day is important to me because it is really important that we have equality for women.

“We are still a way off this in many areas of life and International Women’s Day is a chance to promote this and shout out how amazing women are too.”

Clevedon Swimming Club head coach Pat Leaman. - Credit: Clevedon SC

Clevedon Swimming Club head coach Pat Leaman added: "Sport is an ideal place to give women and girls a platform to take their place in the world. To stand up and be counted.

"There are many ways women and girls can get into sport, which is especially important to consider as girls reach teenage years.

“What can we do to help them stay in touch with the sport they love? Can they coach, volunteer or just train rather than compete?

“Sport builds confidence, reliance, collaboration and communication skills, all of which are great life skills for adulthood. Everyone needs that."

Woodspring Women's Kay Buckland. - Credit: Kay Buckland

Woodspring Women’s Kay Buckland said: “International Women's Day is a great opportunity to celebrate the achievements and success of women all over the world and to highlight the inequality women still face today.

“Women's sport is a perfect example of how much things have changed. Particularly in football, where it was once seen as a male sport, it has now become increasingly popular amongst women.

“For me, football makes me feel strong and resilient. Something all women should feel.

“It's important for me to be a good role model for my young daughter and when she sees me playing football, she knows that she can too. And that being a woman should never stop you from doing what you enjoy.”

Clevedon Athletic Club ladies captain Laura Meech. - Credit: Clevedon AC

Clevedon AC ladies captain Laura Meech added: “International Women's Day is important to Clevedon AC as almost 50 per cent of the club's membership is female.

“We have members of all ages, backgrounds and abilities with competitive members ranging from 17 years to over 70.

“We actively encourage women to come along to our training sessions as the physical and mental health benefits of running with a group are well proven.

"Not knowing what to expect can often be a barrier to joining something new, but we constantly strive to provide friendly, supportive and all-inclusive sessions.

“Work and family commitments are always present, but if a club member can fit one or two club sessions into their week the improvements are soon noticeable plus great new friends are made in the process.”