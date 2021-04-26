RMC Sports planning more football fun days
- Credit: Russell Cox
RMC Sports are already taking bookings for their football fun days in June after the success of their Easter camp.
Having partnered with Clevedon Town, they held four fun days for children aged four to 12 at the Everyone Active Stadium, with lots of children in attendance.
Bubbles were created for children depending on ages to help with following Covid-19 guidelines.
And children participated in fun games and team building activities throughout the mornings and played in tournaments each afternoon in a Champions League style format.
All games and activities were inclusive for each ages so that all children had a positive experience.
Director Russell Cox said: "It was amazing to see so many children from Clevedon and the surrounding areas having fun whilst playing football.
"Places have already started booking up for June which is really positive."
Further fun days are being held throughout the next school holiday in June, with booking information at rmcsports.co.uk.
