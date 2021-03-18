RMC Sports team up with Clevedon Town for football fun days

Published: 3:00 PM March 18, 2021

RMC Sports are running football fun days at Clevedon Town's Everyone Active Stadium during the school holidays - Credit: RMC Sports

RMC Sports have teamed up with Clevedon Town to run football fun days at the Everyone Active Stadium during the school holidays.

The fun days are for boys and girls from any school, of any ability and for school years from reception to year eight, and all participants will adhere to Covid rules.

Sessions will run for reception to year four pupils from 9am until 3pm and for year five to eight from 9.15am to 3.15pm.

They cost £15 per day per child or £50 for four days.

Russell Cox, director of RMC Sports, said: "It is a fantastic opportunity for children who love football and want to have fun whilst being active.

You may also want to watch:

"Bookings are going fast so please book ASAP."

Seasiders chairman Brian Rose said: "We are delighted to support and host the fun days with experienced sports coaching operators RMC.

"It’s a great opportunity for youngsters in the area to use our facilities. It will help improve the links between the community and the club and provide activities during the Easter break as part of a return to normality after a difficult year.

"However, like the club, RMC have well established Covid-19 measures in place so everybody will be kept safe."

First-team coach Alex White added: "I was involved in one of these fun days in the past - they are really good soccer camps and hopefully they will spot some future stars for the club!"

To make a booking visit the website rmcsportsco.uk or email info@rmcsports.co.uk.