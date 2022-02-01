Richardson and Taylor-Green pick up great results for Clevedon AC

All smiles for Jack Richardson after competing in the Speedwell 10K. - Credit: Clevedon AC

Clevedon Athletics Club runners have started the new year with some great results at a couple of local 10k races recently.

Jack Richardson headed over to Chepstow to represent Clevedon in the Speedwell 10k, described as "old school racing in the modern world".

The event takes racing back to the bare bones, offering a fast, flat course with personal best potential and low cost entry fees.

The race attracts runners from all across the South West and South Wales with the aim to improve standards throughout the regions and Richardson's hard work paid off after he finished with a great time of 33:27.

From right to left, Charlotte Taylor-Green, Victoria Ratcliffe and Molly Rasch after the 10K race in Longleat. - Credit: Clevedon AC

Last weekend the popular Longleat 10k took place around the private roads and lanes of the estate in Warminster.

Despite not being a flat course, the race one offers several hilly and undulating sections with a welcome final downhill stretch to the finish line.

Charlotte Taylor-Green then took on the challenge and really enjoyed the course, crossing the line in a fantastic time of 37:28 achieving first lady position and sixth place overall.

Clevedon AC run regularly on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and provide structured, all inclusive training sessions.

New members are always welcome - please contact the club via their Facebook page for more information.