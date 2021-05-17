News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Charlie Rich: Ashton & Backwell United name Rich as Stuart Jones' replacement

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 2:40 PM May 17, 2021   
Charlie Rich.

Charlie Rich in action for Clevedon Town, in a career which has seen him play in the Southern and Western League and played for clubs such as Paulton Rovers, Mangotsfield Town, Brislington before ending his playing days with Ashton & Backwell United. - Credit: Archant

Ashton & Backwell United have announced Charlie Rich as their new manager, following Stuart Jones’ departure last month.

Jones had been in charge of The Stags for three years after replacing Paul Waring and Rich Ford in May 2018.

Jones told the North Somerset Times his reason for leaving was that he wanted a "new challenge and something different.”

And Rich has ended his playing career to take up the role.

“Ashton & Backwell United are extremely pleased to announce our new first team manager, Charlie Rich,” said a club statement published on Twitter.

You may also want to watch:

“The club would like to congratulate Charlie on his promotion from playing for the Stags to his first managerial role. 

“Charlie has a wealth of playing experience in both the Southern and Western League during his time with Paulton Rovers, Mangotsfield and Brislington. We wish Charlie all the best in the coming season.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Mixed fortunes for Backwell Flax Bourton sides
  2. 2 Suspension bridge to close for maintenance
  3. 3 ‘Perfect tribute’ as Clevedon Pier named pier of the year
  1. 4 Goff comes good in Clevedon Sailing Club's Town Plate
  2. 5 Nailsea & Backwell under-16s get better of Weston on return to rugby
  3. 6 What can I do when Covid lockdown eases on May 17?
  4. 7 Chief constable's bid to overturn ruling on PC's racist language dismissed
  5. 8 Rapid Covid testing service goes mobile to reach more people across North Somerset
  6. 9 Nailsea teacher publishes book on cycling challenge
  7. 10 Nailsea church awarded grant for repairs and reopening
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

POLICE IMAGE

Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in village

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in 2017.

Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Organisers planning 2021 event

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Tim Snaden

Coronavirus

Man with long Covid urges others to take virus seriously

Stephen Sumner

person
Front of the Bryant Home in Elm Lodge Road, Wraxall, which is an L-shaped property with slanted gabled roof.

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Stunning and modern four-bedroom home near open countryside

Report By Karen Richards

person
Comments powered by Disqus