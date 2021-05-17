Charlie Rich: Ashton & Backwell United name Rich as Stuart Jones' replacement
Ashton & Backwell United have announced Charlie Rich as their new manager, following Stuart Jones’ departure last month.
Jones had been in charge of The Stags for three years after replacing Paul Waring and Rich Ford in May 2018.
Jones told the North Somerset Times his reason for leaving was that he wanted a "new challenge and something different.”
And Rich has ended his playing career to take up the role.
“Ashton & Backwell United are extremely pleased to announce our new first team manager, Charlie Rich,” said a club statement published on Twitter.
“The club would like to congratulate Charlie on his promotion from playing for the Stags to his first managerial role.
“Charlie has a wealth of playing experience in both the Southern and Western League during his time with Paulton Rovers, Mangotsfield and Brislington. We wish Charlie all the best in the coming season.”
