Advanced search

Somerset Rebels youngster Rowe gets European spot

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 July 2020

Anders Rowe (pic Colin Burnett)

Anders Rowe (pic Colin Burnett)

CBMXI.co.uk

Somerset Rebels youngster Anders Rowe has been awarded a place in the FIM European Under-19 Qualifier in Pardubice on August 14.

Anders Rowe (pic Colin Burnett)Anders Rowe (pic Colin Burnett)

The 18-year-old Rowe was one of Neil Vatcher’s four GB nominations and joins Tom Brennan, Jason Edwards and Drew Kemp as the quartet that will each be bidding for places in the final in Slovakia two days later.

Vatcher said: “Obviously after having a quiet season for most of the time this year, the last few weeks have been hectic organising which riders will be competing in FIM events which are taking place next month.

“There are a number of quality Under-21 riders that we are keen to give European experience, so this competition is a fantastic opportunity for these boys.

“Without any season in the UK to date, I have no current form to base the pick of riders from, so the four picked for this qualifier are the top three from the British Under-19 Final in 2019, with the fourth allocation given to Tom.

“He unfortunately missed most of the 2019 season with a broken leg, but has pedigree in this event having qualified for the Final in 2018.”

The Young Lions are appealing for any sponsors to help the riders with the purchase of tyres for these events and anyone interested should email younglionsspeedway@hotmail.co.uk.

*The Somerset Rebels compete in the SGB Championship the second tier of British speedway’s three-tier set-up and race from April to October at the Oak Tree Arena, Bristol Road, Edithmead, Nr Highbridge, Somerset

The club’s sponsors include Cases, Salt Express, WNS Network Services, TQ Exel, Holley and Steer, Ancora Recruitment and The Oaktree.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Green light for 154-home scheme – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Temporary mobile coronavirus testing unit set up in town

A mobile testing unit will be available at Castlewood car park. Picture: Google

Al fresco dining for towns to launch this weekend

Portishead Precinct, resurfacing work finished. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Green light for 154-home scheme – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Temporary mobile coronavirus testing unit set up in town

A mobile testing unit will be available at Castlewood car park. Picture: Google

Al fresco dining for towns to launch this weekend

Portishead Precinct, resurfacing work finished. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Somerset Rebels youngster Rowe gets European spot

Anders Rowe (pic Colin Burnett)

Barrow Gurney earn thrilling tie with Bristol Sri Lankans

Bernie Forge in batting action for Barrow Gurney

James Foster and his team of advisiors raise over £2,000 for five different charities

James Foster ran a full marathon up and down Strode Road in Clevedon dressed as a chicken to raise money for five different charities. Picture: Emma Foster.

Readers’ shots of stunning sunset scenes

Not a cloud in the sky at Black Nore Lighthouse in Portishead. Picture: Richard Hayball

Royals Five’s Giles praises ‘special bunch’ of players following invincible season

Royals Five team from left to right: Kerri, Maddi, Ashlee, Jess, Maisie, Freya, Katy, Katia, Mel, Emmy, Hannah, Mia. Picture: Lynne Giles