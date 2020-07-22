Somerset Rebels youngster Rowe gets European spot

Anders Rowe (pic Colin Burnett) CBMXI.co.uk

Somerset Rebels youngster Anders Rowe has been awarded a place in the FIM European Under-19 Qualifier in Pardubice on August 14.

The 18-year-old Rowe was one of Neil Vatcher’s four GB nominations and joins Tom Brennan, Jason Edwards and Drew Kemp as the quartet that will each be bidding for places in the final in Slovakia two days later.

Vatcher said: “Obviously after having a quiet season for most of the time this year, the last few weeks have been hectic organising which riders will be competing in FIM events which are taking place next month.

“There are a number of quality Under-21 riders that we are keen to give European experience, so this competition is a fantastic opportunity for these boys.

“Without any season in the UK to date, I have no current form to base the pick of riders from, so the four picked for this qualifier are the top three from the British Under-19 Final in 2019, with the fourth allocation given to Tom.

“He unfortunately missed most of the 2019 season with a broken leg, but has pedigree in this event having qualified for the Final in 2018.”

The Young Lions are appealing for any sponsors to help the riders with the purchase of tyres for these events and anyone interested should email younglionsspeedway@hotmail.co.uk.

