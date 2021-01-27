Radstock Town to run 100 miles for Portishead Town's Nathan Trueman
- Credit: Portishead Camera Club
Radstock Town have decided to run 100 miles on February 6 to raise money for Portishead Town’s Nathan Trueman.
Trueman was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma - a rare, large and incredibly aggressive grade four tumour, in December.
And Posset have set up a GoFundMe page to raise £50,000 for his treatment, with rivals Radstock since deciding to show their support with all the players and staff running for Trueman.
“Anyone that’s come up against Nathan knows what a top player he is,” said Radstock manager Ryan Child on social media.
“As a club we wanted to show him our support and let him know we are all behind him.”
You may also want to watch:
Portishead's first-team coach Dave Hewitt added: “It’s an absolutely amazing gesture by Radstock Town. It’s great that the football world can come together in these times for an opposing player.
“I have the upmost respect for Radstock Town - always a hard place to go and always a battle on the field and gentlemen of it.”
For more information on how to support Trueman and to donate go to http://gf.me/u/zf7rxr or call 07917 567415 for cash donations.
Most Read
- 1 Plant-based diet helps Clevedon man fight cancer
- 2 How a Nailsea care home weathered the Covid-19 storm
- 3 Caroline Goddard wins community hero competition
- 4 Nursery birthday parties provide normality to children in lockdown
- 5 Clevedon School thanks NHS with giant light display
- 6 Villagers object to 'totally inappropriate' housing proposal
- 7 Wrington store nominated for best in South West
- 8 Chamber of commerce set to adopt name change
- 9 Businesses donate nearly 500 computers to support pupils in lockdown
- 10 Dad drove family 270 miles for kebab before crashing on M5