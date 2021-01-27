Radstock Town to run 100 miles for Portishead Town's Nathan Trueman

Published: 9:00 AM January 27, 2021

Radstock Town have decided to run 100 miles on February 6 to raise money for Portishead Town’s Nathan Trueman.

Trueman was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma - a rare, large and incredibly aggressive grade four tumour, in December.

And Posset have set up a GoFundMe page to raise £50,000 for his treatment, with rivals Radstock since deciding to show their support with all the players and staff running for Trueman.

“Anyone that’s come up against Nathan knows what a top player he is,” said Radstock manager Ryan Child on social media.

“As a club we wanted to show him our support and let him know we are all behind him.”

You may also want to watch:

Portishead's first-team coach Dave Hewitt added: “It’s an absolutely amazing gesture by Radstock Town. It’s great that the football world can come together in these times for an opposing player.

“I have the upmost respect for Radstock Town - always a hard place to go and always a battle on the field and gentlemen of it.”

For more information on how to support Trueman and to donate go to http://gf.me/u/zf7rxr or call 07917 567415 for cash donations.