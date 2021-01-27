News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Radstock Town to run 100 miles for Portishead Town's Nathan Trueman

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM January 27, 2021   
Nathan Trueman in action for Portishead Town

Portishead Town's Nathan Trueman. - Credit: Portishead Camera Club

Radstock Town have decided to run 100 miles on February 6 to raise money for Portishead Town’s Nathan Trueman.

Trueman was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma - a rare, large and incredibly aggressive grade four tumour, in December.

And Posset have set up a GoFundMe page to raise £50,000 for his treatment, with rivals Radstock since deciding to show their support with all the players and staff running for Trueman.

“Anyone that’s come up against Nathan knows what a top player he is,” said Radstock manager Ryan Child on social media.

“As a club we wanted to show him our support and let him know we are all behind him.”

You may also want to watch:

Portishead's first-team coach Dave Hewitt added: “It’s an absolutely amazing gesture by Radstock Town. It’s great that the football world can come together in these times for an opposing player.

“I have the upmost respect for Radstock Town - always a hard place to go and always a battle on the field and gentlemen of it.”

For more information on how to support Trueman and to donate go to http://gf.me/u/zf7rxr or call 07917 567415 for cash donations.

Most Read

  1. 1 Plant-based diet helps Clevedon man fight cancer
  2. 2 How a Nailsea care home weathered the Covid-19 storm
  3. 3 Caroline Goddard wins community hero competition
  1. 4 Nursery birthday parties provide normality to children in lockdown
  2. 5 Clevedon School thanks NHS with giant light display
  3. 6 Villagers object to 'totally inappropriate' housing proposal
  4. 7 Wrington store nominated for best in South West
  5. 8 Chamber of commerce set to adopt name change
  6. 9 Businesses donate nearly 500 computers to support pupils in lockdown
  7. 10 Dad drove family 270 miles for kebab before crashing on M5

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Second rapid testing centre unveiled in Weston

Carrington Walker

person

Pharmacy near Weston begins Covid vaccinations

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

Portishead Big Clean returns this weekend

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon

Man due in court after cars stolen in burglary

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus