It doesn't get much better than this hails Holloway on Euro 2022 qualification

Rebecca Holloway lining up for Northern Ireland women ahead of their friendly with England Women at St George's Parker where she is the last on the right of the back row. - Credit: @NorthernIreland

Nailsea's Rebecca Holloway hailed Northern Ireland’s historic qualification for Euro 2022 by declaring “it doesn’t get much better” with these “special group of girls.”

Second-half goals from Marissa Callaghan and Nadene Caldwell secured a 2-0 victory against Ukraine last week, and 4-1 on aggregate, to book a place in next year’s Championships, which will be held in England.

Next year will also be The Green and White Army’s first ever major tournament, since reforming in 2004.

“It’s just such an achievement, to say that you’ve been part of qualifying for the Euros,” Holloway said.

“It doesn’t get much better than that, I think it’s such an achievement in your professional career. It definitely ranks very high.”

Rebecca Holloway training before Northern Ireland women's friendly with England women. - Credit: @NorthernIreland

Apart from being called up for Northern Ireland’s Euro qualifying matches against Norway and Wales in August and September 2019, Holloway had yet to represent her country.

But after making her debut against England in a friendly in February she has gone to play minute in each of their last three games, including both legs of the play-offs against Ukraine.

“I was having this conversation with my dad the other day and I said 'I don’t think it’s really hit me that I was part of both games for 90 minutes and I have contributed and helped the team get to the Euros',” she added.

“When I play my football it’s just another game, I go out and enjoy it, I just don’t think it’s honestly hit me that they were such important games and I was part of them.

“Not only for just for one of them, or just a couple of minutes, I was in the starting team, I played 90 minutes and I just think to have the trust from the coaches to go out and do the job in Northern Ireland’s biggest games means the absolute world to me.”

But the biggest challenge now is to be included for next year’s Euros, with Holloway aiming 'to keep working hard and proving' herself that she is worthy of a place in the squad.

However, Holloway says the squad are all in this together and they will carry on that good run of form, which has seen them pick up six wins from their last seven matches.

“We have to just keep building on that momentum and honestly we really have a special group of girls,” she said.

“We don’t play as individuals, we play as a team. We know we’ve got each other’s backs.

“That is the feeling I get when I go and play for Northern Ireland, I know that I have the girls around me.

“I think that’s what makes the group so special and that’s why I love playing for my country and being a part of this group.

“They are all great people and want the best for us girls and themselves. It’s not just an individual but it’s a team and that’s what I love so much about playing for Northern Ireland.”