Priority Football Academy looking for more players to join in 2021

Published: 10:58 AM November 17, 2020

Priority Football Academy are looking for players to join their team in 2021. - Credit: Priority Football

Priority Football Academy, based at Nailsea School, are looking to recruit athletes for their Sixth Form campus in 2021.

Students will be able to incorporate football into their studies, with weekly training sessions during the school day and midweek fixtures in the ECFA league (English Colleges Football Association).

The training programme includes enjoyable, structured training sessions and can open doors to further opportunities within football and other sports and are led by UEFA qualified coaches – Robert Prior and Alex Lumsden.

Prior previously coached at the Bristol Rovers Academy where he worked alongside Alex and Lumsden is also a Youth Development Phase Coach at Forest Green Rovers.

Prior said: “We look forward to working in partnership with Nailsea Sixth Form to develop athlete’s abilities and football skills and setting them on a path to an exciting future.

"We are excited to introduce performance technology into the programme that will provide accurate data to monitor and support our athletes’ development.”