Priority Football Academy looking for more players to join in 2021
- Credit: Priority Football
Priority Football Academy, based at Nailsea School, are looking to recruit athletes for their Sixth Form campus in 2021.
Students will be able to incorporate football into their studies, with weekly training sessions during the school day and midweek fixtures in the ECFA league (English Colleges Football Association).
The training programme includes enjoyable, structured training sessions and can open doors to further opportunities within football and other sports and are led by UEFA qualified coaches – Robert Prior and Alex Lumsden.
Prior previously coached at the Bristol Rovers Academy where he worked alongside Alex and Lumsden is also a Youth Development Phase Coach at Forest Green Rovers.
Prior said: “We look forward to working in partnership with Nailsea Sixth Form to develop athlete’s abilities and football skills and setting them on a path to an exciting future.
You may also want to watch:
"We are excited to introduce performance technology into the programme that will provide accurate data to monitor and support our athletes’ development.”
Most Read
- 1 Congresbury café and sustainable shop remain open during lockdown
- 2 Woman 'taking steps her sister cannot' in 150-mile charity challenge
- 3 6 animal rescue centres in and around North Somerset
- 4 Primary school shuts after staff members test positive for coronavirus
- 5 5 of the best Mendip Hills walks
- 6 New multi-million pound sports facility for Backwell School
- 7 Coronavirus cases in North Somerset at highest ever daily rate
- 8 In the dock
- 9 5 great North Somerset woodland walks
- 10 Portishead man to spend night alone on island for lighthouse