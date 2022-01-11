Priority Football Academy on the hunt for new players

A local Football Academy is looking for players to join the side from the 2022/23 academic year to combine their A Level studies.

Priority Football Academy, in partnership with Naisea School, will offer youngsters between the ages of 16 and 18 the opportunity to play matches and train on top of a full-time further education offering.

The programme is aimed at footballers who want to maximise their potential, while giving themselves a platform to succeed outside of the game through their studies.

The Academy offers players the chance to play in college leagues, achieve scholarships and develop real career opportunities in football.

The programme, which began in 2020, is run by Priority Football Academy founder Rob Prior, who previously worked as a coach at Bristol Rovers.

He believes the programme will offer youngsters the chance to achieve both on and off the pitch.

Priority Football Academy will give players the chance to play in college leagues, achieve scholarships and develop real career opportunities in the game. - Credit: Priority Football Academy

“The academy has gone from strength-to-strength in recent years and we have been really fortunate to work with youngsters who are hungry to succeed in all aspects of their life,” said UEFA qualified coach Prior.

“The programme helps youngsters become the best versions of themselves on the football pitch and in the classroom.

“Our football sessions are based around skills and technical development, while we help players become fitter and also obtain a key understanding of the tactical principles of the game.

“We have always endeavoured to create a professional environment to ensure players can perform at their highest level.

“Nailsea School provides the perfect environment for the academy as the academic side of the programme is critical.

“The players we work with are supported to work as hard as they can in the classroom to ensure they gain the qualifications needed to achieve in all areas.

“If players are good enough, there is every chance they will go on to play men’s football at a really decent standard.

“We’ve even had youngsters who want to find a job in professional football because of their love for the game.”

For more information about the programme, please visit www.priorityfootballacademy.co.uk or email team@priorityfootballacademy.co.uk.