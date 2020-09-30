Clevedon’s Price and Vincent selected for county and regional programmes

Two Clevedon Swimming Club members have been selected to attend the prestigious Somerset ASA county pathway and the South West Regional development programmes.

Riley Price, 12, and Mimi Vincent, 11, are among a group of only 18 Somerset boys and girls selected for a potential journey to become a national level swimmer, in association with the Swim England Talent Team.

The selection was even more difficult this year as swimmers missed taking part in the usual South West Regional Championships which were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The swimmers will work with coaches from clubs across Somerset and the South West to develop their skills and techniques.

Sadly, this year the camps are virtual one-day events so swimmers will be joining their peers from across the county from the comfort of their own homes, rather than in a pool environment.

Patricia Leaman, head coach, said: “We are so proud of Mimi and Riley in their achievements this year. It’s even more impressive given swimmers haven’t competed since February 2020.

“As a club we’ve just managed to get back into the water and are currently operating on a reduced training timetable due to COVID-19 restrictions.”