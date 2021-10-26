Practice makes perfect for Clevedon AC members John and Richardson

Published: 5:00 PM October 26, 2021

Clevedon AC members Adrian John, left, and Jack Richardson, right, have put in a lot of training to prepare themselves for Newport and Stroud. - Credit: Clevedon AC

Consistent training over the last few months paid off on Sunday for Clevedon AC athletes, Adrian John and Jack Richardson.

Last year, John set himself the goal of running the marathon distance for the first time at Newport.

However, along with most events in 2020, the event was postponed and the challenge was reset for this year.

With guidance from the club coaches, a structured 12-week plan and training support from fellow club members, he had a good build up to the event.

Race day conditions were not ideal, but John was delighted to complete the challenge in 4:35:32.

Richardson joined the club last year and with the benefit of regular coached training and increased racing he has shown tremendous improvement.

This was demonstrated at the Stroud Half Marathon when he beat his previous best time by three minutes to finish in seventh place in 1:15:36.

Clevedon AC train on Tuesday and Thursday evenings - new members are always welcome, please contact the club via their Facebook page if you would like to come along for a taster session.