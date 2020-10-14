Advanced search

Portishead Yacht & Sailing Club back on the water

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 October 2020

Portishead Yacht & Sailing Club's Shane Davey on the water

Portishead Yacht & Sailing Club's Shane Davey on the water

Archant

The start of the sailing season at Portishead Yacht & Sailing Club was delayed due to Covid restrictions.

Portishead Yacht & Sailing Club's Dave Herbert on the waterPortishead Yacht & Sailing Club's Dave Herbert on the water

But members finally began sailing again last month, having completed risk assessments and checks on the clubhouse.

And sailing is now taking place within the latest government rules and guidelines set out by the RYA, sailing’s governing body.

Last Sunday saw 18 dinghies on the water, with the crews enjoying a gentle northerly breeze and sunshine, with all coming back to shore with big smiles.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Portishead Yacht & Sailing Club back on the water

Portishead Yacht & Sailing Club's Shane Davey on the water

Clevedon Rugby Club Girls return to action

Erin Tatman with the ball for the Clevedon U15s girls during their 15-14 win over Clevedon U18s girls.

Walk, bake or wash cars to raise funds for schools wellbeing programme

Ben Smith training for the 401 Foundation USA Challenge, which is due to take place in 2021. Picture: 401 Foundation

Pupils’ virtual balloon race raises much-needed funds for school

Headteacher Peter Treasure-Smith launches balloon race with children. Balloons virtually leaving the school on Monday.

Fears rewilding plans will lead to loss of open space and ‘stunning views’

A walk across the fields in the late evening as the sun sets. Looking towards Battery Point across Kilkenny fields.