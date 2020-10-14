Portishead Yacht & Sailing Club back on the water
PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 October 2020
Archant
The start of the sailing season at Portishead Yacht & Sailing Club was delayed due to Covid restrictions.
But members finally began sailing again last month, having completed risk assessments and checks on the clubhouse.
And sailing is now taking place within the latest government rules and guidelines set out by the RYA, sailing’s governing body.
Last Sunday saw 18 dinghies on the water, with the crews enjoying a gentle northerly breeze and sunshine, with all coming back to shore with big smiles.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.