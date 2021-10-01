Portishead Town will be 'ready to go' for game with Devizes Town insists Venton

Published: 1:06 PM October 1, 2021

Coach Adam Venton insists Portishead Town will be “ready to go” for Saturday’s game at Devizes Town as they look to end their recent poor run of form in Toolstation Western Leaghe Division One at Nursteed Road.

Posset are without a win in five league matches and sit in 16th place with 10 points, and three wins, from their 11 games so far this season.

As for The Town they sit in rock bottom with five points from their 11 games but beat AEK Boco last time out for their first, and so far, only triumph of the campaign.



“The league table don’t really mean anything at the minute,” Venton said.



“I know on paper Devizes are near the bottom but that doesn’t mean anything It’s always a difficult place to go so it will be a tough test. We are not in the greatest of form in the league so that’s the challenge for the boys now.



“We need to pick ourselves up, get together in the week at training, iron out a few things. Take the positives from (Saturday) into that game and particularly the physicality and the effort and the desire and helpfully that will stand us in good stead.



“We can only focus on ourselves and we have a little chat in the week and I will speak to the gaffer, Eamonn (Daly) and assistants Dave (Hewitt) and James (Hughes) and come up with a plan building towards Saturday. We will have the boys ready to go for that league encounter.”



Last weekend’s FA Vase encounter with Sam Collier’s side proved to be one step to far for Portishead after a 3-1 defeat at Bristol Road.



Hamish Hurst grabbed the equaliser after Tommy Ouldridge’s early finish before second half strikes from Alan Griffin and debutant John Mills secured the visitors a place in the next round.



However, Venton was left pleased with his side’s “great character” and “resilience” against the Bassett.



“I think there was plenty to take from that performance but in regards to effort and character and things we were trying to do on another day against a lesser opposition some of things might of a little bit better,” he added.



“We just need to keep doing what we are doing and stick together as a group. I know it’s a cliche but it’s true and it means so much at this level. We need to stick together and move onto the next game.”