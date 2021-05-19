News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

FP Hurley and Hughes Carpentry sponsor Portishead Town under-eights sides

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM May 19, 2021   
Portishead Town Juniors under-eights displaying their new kits sponsored by Hughes Carpentry.

Portishead Town Juniors under-eights displaying their new kits sponsored by Hughes Carpentry, from left to right: Grant Jefferies (coach) Finley Harris, Oliver Staples, Billy Simes, Freddie Wilford, Charlie Cresswell and Zach Osborne and Matt Harris (coach). - Credit: Portishead Town under-eights

A couple of Portishead Town under-eight sides have been given new kits courtesy of two Portishead-based companies.

Portishead Town Athletics and Juniors have been sponsored by FP Hurley and Hughes Carpentry.

FP Hurley are a specialist mechanical services business, with a regional office in Portishead and a portfolio of projects in the education and commercial sector across the region.

They are family orientated with a focus on sustainable and ethical trading and a strong sense of community and charitable giving.

Portishead Town Athletics under-eights displaying their new kits sponsored by FP Hurley

Portishead Town Athletics under-eights displaying their new kits sponsored by FP Hurley, from left to right Harrison Gibby, Angus Harvey, Felix Devanny, Freddie Stevens, Zac Bennett, Ollie Sobey and Henry Lynch. - Credit: Portishead Town under-eights

Hughes Carpentry are a specialist carpentry contractor working in commercial and domestic sectors, with a focus on quality and customer satisfaction.

You may also want to watch:

They have strong local links with Portishead and are a generous supporter of the club.

Team manager Tim Platts said: “We have 43 very happy players at the club who after a frustrating season are eager to get back out in the fresh air playing, the new kits are a real boost after a long time without football.

Most Read

  1. 1 Patients in North Somerset to benefit from GP practices working together
  2. 2 Theatre group to host dance walks by the sea 
  3. 3 New chief constable will "exude leadership and command", says new PCC
  1. 4 New crossing to improve safety on Festival Way cycle path
  2. 5 Family delighted as Clevedon Cobra given permanent home
  3. 6 Council urges caution as lockdown restrictions ease
  4. 7 Charlie Rich: Ashton & Backwell United name Rich as Stuart Jones' replacement
  5. 8 THINGS TO DO: Inflatable theme park returns to Gatcombe Farm Shop
  6. 9 Seed swap launched in Nailsea
  7. 10 May 17: Backwell pool reopens after £400k works

“Thank you to FP Hurley and Hughes Carpentry for their generosity in supporting grassroots sport in North Somerset and helping keep the kids active.”

North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Front of the Bryant Home in Elm Lodge Road, Wraxall, which is an L-shaped property with slanted gabled roof.

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Stunning and modern four-bedroom home near open countryside

Report By Karen Richards

person
James Packman at Holy Trinity Church in Nailsea

Lockdown Easing

Nailsea church awarded grant for repairs and reopening

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Portishead HQ of the Avon Fire and Rescue Service and Avon and Somerset Police.

Chief constable's bid to overturn ruling on PC's racist language dismissed

Stephen Sumner

person
Tim Snaden

Coronavirus

Man with long Covid urges others to take virus seriously

Stephen Sumner

person
Comments powered by Disqus