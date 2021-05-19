FP Hurley and Hughes Carpentry sponsor Portishead Town under-eights sides

Published: 9:00 AM May 19, 2021

Portishead Town Juniors under-eights displaying their new kits sponsored by Hughes Carpentry, from left to right: Grant Jefferies (coach) Finley Harris, Oliver Staples, Billy Simes, Freddie Wilford, Charlie Cresswell and Zach Osborne and Matt Harris (coach). - Credit: Portishead Town under-eights

A couple of Portishead Town under-eight sides have been given new kits courtesy of two Portishead-based companies.

Portishead Town Athletics and Juniors have been sponsored by FP Hurley and Hughes Carpentry.

FP Hurley are a specialist mechanical services business, with a regional office in Portishead and a portfolio of projects in the education and commercial sector across the region.

They are family orientated with a focus on sustainable and ethical trading and a strong sense of community and charitable giving.

Portishead Town Athletics under-eights displaying their new kits sponsored by FP Hurley, from left to right Harrison Gibby, Angus Harvey, Felix Devanny, Freddie Stevens, Zac Bennett, Ollie Sobey and Henry Lynch. - Credit: Portishead Town under-eights

Hughes Carpentry are a specialist carpentry contractor working in commercial and domestic sectors, with a focus on quality and customer satisfaction.

They have strong local links with Portishead and are a generous supporter of the club.

Team manager Tim Platts said: “We have 43 very happy players at the club who after a frustrating season are eager to get back out in the fresh air playing, the new kits are a real boost after a long time without football.

“Thank you to FP Hurley and Hughes Carpentry for their generosity in supporting grassroots sport in North Somerset and helping keep the kids active.”