FP Hurley and Hughes Carpentry sponsor Portishead Town under-eights sides
- Credit: Portishead Town under-eights
A couple of Portishead Town under-eight sides have been given new kits courtesy of two Portishead-based companies.
Portishead Town Athletics and Juniors have been sponsored by FP Hurley and Hughes Carpentry.
FP Hurley are a specialist mechanical services business, with a regional office in Portishead and a portfolio of projects in the education and commercial sector across the region.
They are family orientated with a focus on sustainable and ethical trading and a strong sense of community and charitable giving.
Hughes Carpentry are a specialist carpentry contractor working in commercial and domestic sectors, with a focus on quality and customer satisfaction.
They have strong local links with Portishead and are a generous supporter of the club.
Team manager Tim Platts said: “We have 43 very happy players at the club who after a frustrating season are eager to get back out in the fresh air playing, the new kits are a real boost after a long time without football.
“Thank you to FP Hurley and Hughes Carpentry for their generosity in supporting grassroots sport in North Somerset and helping keep the kids active.”