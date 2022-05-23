Portishead Town's under-16 girls proud of runners-up finish

Portishead Town's under-16 girls ended the Bristol Girls League season as runners-up in the B Division.

Their final match ended in defeat against Stockwood Wanderers, but each of the Portishead girls put in a memorable performance, cheered on by parents in glorious sunshine.

The match also marked what could be their final ever game in junior football, with many of them having played together since the under-eights.

Next season they will play in the inaugural Bristol Girls' Under-18 League, which bodes well for retaining more girls after the under-16 age group.

In addition, a pathway into open-age football will exist through close ties to the Portishead Ladies Reserves and, potentially, the first team as well which currently plays in the fourth tier of the National League.

Portishead Town runs girls teams from under-seven and welcomes new players of all ages and abilities. Email portisheadtownfc@gmail.com for more information about joining them for next season.