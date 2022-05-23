News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Portishead Town's under-16 girls proud of runners-up finish

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 8:51 AM May 23, 2022
Portishead Town's under-16 girls face the camera

Portishead Town's under-16 girls face the camera - Credit: David Bevan

Portishead Town's under-16 girls ended the Bristol Girls League season as runners-up in the B Division.

Their final match ended in defeat against Stockwood Wanderers, but each of the Portishead girls put in a memorable performance, cheered on by parents in glorious sunshine.

The match also marked what could be their final ever game in junior football, with many of them having played together since the under-eights.

Next season they will play in the inaugural Bristol Girls' Under-18 League, which bodes well for retaining more girls after the under-16 age group.

In addition, a pathway into open-age football will exist through close ties to the Portishead Ladies Reserves and, potentially, the first team as well which currently plays in the fourth tier of the National League.

Portishead Town runs girls teams from under-seven and welcomes new players of all ages and abilities. Email portisheadtownfc@gmail.com for more information about joining them for next season.

Portishead News

Don't Miss

Large detached property with red brick top and cream rendered bottom half with roof over and large lawned front garden.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Beautiful open-plan, versatile living in popular Portishead

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Citizens Advice in Weston has applied for new signs after the last ones were damaged in high winds

New store sign among latest planning applications

Paul Jones

person
VANS

Bristol Airport

Volunteers needed to welcome Ukrainian refugees

Carrington Walker

person
Caroline Goddard and Tina Mason.

Two more leave Portishead Town Council over 'in-person' controversy

Paul Jones

person