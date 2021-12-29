Hughes: Portishead Town postponement with Lebeq United was 'real shame'

Portishead Town's Boxing Day match with Lebeq United at Bristol Road was called off due to a waterlogged pitch. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Portishead Town’s postponement with Lebeq United on Boxing Day was a “real shame” according to Director of Football James Hughes.

The match on Monday, which was Posset's last game of 2021, was called off due to a waterlogged pitch an hour and a half before kick-off.

No date has been set for the game, which was due to be held at Bristol Road, and will be announced in due course.

“It’s a real shame,” said Hughes.

“Boxing Day is a traditional great day for football, family, fans and the like.

“It’s a great day for clubs like ourselves who need busy days of football like this for the bar and gate to take good crowds to keep us ticking over financially and also to get the closer to the community.

“However, seeing the pitch myself, the rain is standing and the pitch would’ve taking a pasting and would’ve been ruined for months and months.”

Portishead return to action on January 8 in their first game of 2022 at third placed Warminster Town.

The two sides have already met this season with the Red & Blacks coming away from Bristol Road victorious earlier this month.

Goals from Lewis Graham and Conner McKay gave the Weymouth Street outfit a 2-0 win on December 4.

Hughes added: “Warminster are a tough opposition and we have a tough month ahead in January but this game isn’t until the 8 and we have a couple of weeks to prepare right.

“Training sessions in place and we are aware of our strengths and weaknesses as we are of Warminster but they are not in top three by luck.

“We will need to be on form and at the top of our game to get another result to put more points on the board.”