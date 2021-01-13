Portishead Town's Noble running for Mental Health

Published: 12:00 PM January 13, 2021

Liam Noble has so far raised over £3,000 for Men's mental health. - Credit: Liam Noble

Portishead Town’s Liam Noble is set to end his fundraiser for men’s mental health today (Wednesday).

The 17-year-old right-back has run 10km each day for the past week and so far raised £3,174, which exceeds his £2,200 target, which has now been set up as £3,250.

Donations have come from far and wide, including £1,000 from Fulham and Premier League defender Joe Bryan.

However, the decision only came two days before the first run, where Noble says the “important challenge” was to get the “message across to as many people as possible.”

He said: “(I) decided (last) Monday night that I wanted to find a great way to keep myself busy during this next lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

“I thought of how I can do that and at the same time have a positive impact on others around me and around the community.

“As men’s mental health is such a big topic, especially at the moment, I thought it would be a great idea to start up a fundraiser and to give myself and others a challenge of spreading as much awareness as possible for the illness, which typically goes under the radar.”

Portishead coach Dave Hewitt has been left delighted with the good work Noble has done to make people aware of issues surrounding mental health.

“Liam is a great young lad with a good head on his shoulders," said Hewitt.

"He will without doubt be a first-team player very soon, he has started training with the first team this season and in the next year or so will become a regular starter.

“What he is doing, I think, is great and hoping that he can raise as much as he can for mental health with everything going on in the country at the minute. It’s great that lads like Liam and others can do stuff like this to raise awareness.”

The GoFundMe page is still open and anyone wishing to donate can do so at gofund.me/6d280b75.