Portishead's Daly wants 'more wins on the board' starting with Bishops Lydeard

Published: 9:00 AM October 20, 2021

Portishead Town manager Eamonn Daly is looking for his side to pick up “more wins on the board” and expecting three points at Bishops Lydeard this Saturday.



Two points and three places separating the two sides (Portishead in 16th and Lydeard in 19th) Daly expects another challenging game.

The Posset will look to return to winning ways after their first defeat in four games in all competitions last Saturday at Odd Down.

“Bishops Lydeard will certainly provide a test, they are a club who like ourselves are building from within and have placed their trust in their youth policy,” he said.



“They’re a very well run club and is never an easy place to go. We’ll be going there knowing our levels need to be improved on from the previous game so I’m expecting a decent response from my lads this week.



“We have a couple of training sessions this week to work on the areas we need to improve on and we’ll go into Saturday’s game knowing what we are capable of. It’s just a case of sustaining these performances for a longer period of time.



“The squad is starting to settle down now, so we’ll be looking to put more wins on the board and will be certainly going to Bishops Lydeard on Saturday expecting to pick up three points.”



The Posset lost their first match in October last weekend, 3-1, at The Down, following a winless September, after victories over Devizes Town, Wellington, in the Somerset Premier and First Division Cup, and Oldland Abbotonians.



It looked like a fourth successive win in a row was on the card when Rob Latham scored his 12th goal of the season.



But goals from Raphael Waugh, Luke Bryan and Omar Simpson saw the hosts victorious.



“(I’m) very disappointed really to lose the game, especially after going in 1-0 up at half time," Daly added.

"It was a scrappy game and we let Odd Down back into it. We were no where near the levels we’ve been at in recent weeks.



"The lads have been excellent this month after an extremely difficult September. The signs of improvement were there towards the end of last month and we kicked off October with three wins on the spin which we wanted to carry on at Odd Down but it wasn’t to be.”