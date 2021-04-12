Portishead Town advertising for new goalkeeping coach

Published: 1:00 PM April 12, 2021

Portishead Town are looking to bring in a new goalkeeping coach.

The volunteering role is a new one, as the Posset want to build the club, who currently play in Toolstation Western League Division One.

The successful applicant will work alongside manger Eamonn Daly, assistant manager Dave Hewitt, coaches James Hughes and Adam Venton and Head of Senior football, Dave Read.

And they will be required to assist first-team goalkeepers George Shanks-Boon and Ben West in both training and on match days.

“Recruiting a goalkeeping coach has been in our minds for a while now,” said Hewitt.

“We’re continuing to progress and grow the club and develop behind the scenes with the coaching staff, managers and committee as well as the players.

“As part of that, we want to give our senior goalkeepers properly tailored coaching for their specific skill set.

“If we can find the right person with the right skills to join the existing staff, we think it’ll benefit our keepers massively, both our current senior keepers as well as those coming through the junior ranks."