News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Portishead Town advertising for new goalkeeping coach

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM April 12, 2021   
Home of Portishead Town FC

Portishead Town's Bristol Playing Fields. - Credit: Dave Hewitt

Portishead Town are looking to bring in a new goalkeeping coach.

The volunteering role is a new one, as the Posset want to build the club, who currently play in Toolstation Western League Division One. 

The successful applicant will work alongside manger Eamonn Daly, assistant manager Dave Hewitt, coaches James Hughes and Adam Venton and Head of Senior football, Dave Read.

And they will be required to assist first-team goalkeepers George Shanks-Boon and Ben West in both training and on match days.

“Recruiting a goalkeeping coach has been in our minds for a while now,” said Hewitt.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re continuing to progress and grow the club and develop behind the scenes with the coaching staff, managers and committee as well as the players.

“As part of that, we want to give our senior goalkeepers properly tailored coaching for their specific skill set.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
  2. 2 North Somerset restaurants reopening outside next week
  3. 3 Barclays to close North Somerset branches
  1. 4 Backwell boy raises more than £1k for Dementia UK
  2. 5 Nailsea's first virtual flower show winners announced
  3. 6 Modern three-bedroom eco house with lovely gardens
  4. 7 Proposal to reduce traffic on rural roads withdrawn
  5. 8 North Somerset antisocial behaviour orders come into force
  6. 9 Plan to cut traffic on rural roads
  7. 10 Housing group contributes £400,000 for North Somerset rugby club revamp

“If we can find the right person with the right skills to join the existing staff, we think it’ll benefit our keepers massively, both our current senior keepers as well as those coming through the junior ranks."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Portishead Girls' under-eights face the camera

Portishead Girls get back to it after long break

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
James Woods and Karen Davis

Mental Health

Social prescribing scheme helps people improve wellbeing

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Here is a list of some of the best dog-friendly walks within an hour’s drive of Weston.  

Woodland

Best scenic dog walks in North Somerset and Somerset

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Merchant Square residents

Faces of Portishead residents caught up in fire safety scandal

Stephen Sumner

person
Comments powered by Disqus