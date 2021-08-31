News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Portishead Town Ladies draw positives against Chesham rivals

Lee Power

Published: 3:00 PM August 31, 2021   
Portishead Town Ladies celebrate a goal

Portishead Town Ladies celebrate a goal - Credit: ¬© Will Cheshire Photography

Portishead Town Ladies had to settle for a point after a 3-3 draw with Chesham United in the FA Women's National League.

They claimed their first win at this level at Larkhall Athletic in midweek, when Kieana Jones netted the only goal of the game from a Lily Stephens' pass after Phoebe Tate went to hospital with a serious injury.

And a cross from Nathalie Zajaczkowski was tucked away by Rosie Hill to break the deadlock in the first half, only for Chesham to score twice after the restart for a 2-1 lead.

Stephens sent a free-kick into the box for centre-back Laura Barrett to loop a header over the visiting keeper for an equaliser, with Emily Lindsay firing home from a Jones pass five minutes from time.

But Portishead could not hold onto their lead as Chesham broke forward and levelled in the 89th minute, before Ruby Lowe conceded a penalty, which was fired over the crossbar.

Lulu Watts took the Robert John player of the match award, sponsored by Trainsolo Soccer, and Portishead travel to Buckland Athletic for their next fixture on Sunday (September 5).

