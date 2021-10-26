Portishead Town under-12s bag new sponsorship from Aqua Restaurant

Published: 9:00 AM October 26, 2021

Portishead Town Hotspur Girls under-12s side: Top row from left to right, Libby Steadman, Katie Barnard, Amelia Cooke, Sylvie Charlton, Rose Mallon, Isla Cripps, Violet Ball, Leilah Urqhart Bottom row, from left to right, Elsie Martin, Amy Barrett, Olive Davies, Martha Herringshaw, Maisie Thompson, Immy Bennett, Isla Andrew, Louise Lench. - Credit: Portishead Town Hotspur Girls under-12s

An under-12s team have secured new sponsorship from a local restaurant.

Portishead Town Hotspur Girls under-12s have been kindly sponsored by Aqua Restaurant Portishead.

Former coach Archie Thompson who sadly died earlier this year has his name proudly displayed under the girls number on their new shirts.

The side, which has seen a lot of players together since they were six-years-old, came second in the Bristol Girls league last season.

So far they have also won all their games this season playing in Division A of the Bristol Girls League.

"I want to say a massive thank you to Ben at Aqua for his generous kit sponsorship, the girls look and feel very professional," manager Russ Cripps said:

"It’s a real privilege to coach such a lovely bunch of girls but couldn’t do it without the support of our wonderful coaches: Pete Mallon, Jon Cooke and Paul Barrett.

"We do of course tremendously miss the legend that was Archie Thompson, an amazing coach and friend to all who sadly passed away this summer."

Ben Smithson, manager of Aqua Portishead, added: “We are delighted to be supporting local grassroots football and brining the community together and we think the girls look super smart. We wish them lots of luck in future matches”.