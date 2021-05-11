Portishead Town and Cribbs pick up silverware at 'Trusey' tournament

Published: 1:00 PM May 11, 2021

The first Portishead Town 'Truesy' tournament, named after captain Nathan Trueman, hosted its plate and cup finals at the weekend.

Trueman was diagnosed with grade four cancer Synovial Sarcoma late last year and six teams - Cribbs, Lebeq, Hengrove Athletic, Shirehampton, Longwell Green Sports and Portishead - took part in the tournament.

And Portishead took on Hengrove in the plate final with both sides playing some up and coming youngsters alongside experienced players.

The hosts took the game to Hengrove with some great one-touch football on the left flank with Josh Honey, Brandon Barnes and Sam Downes interlinking with pace, power and precision.

The visitors held firm for 25 minutes before a blistering passage of play resulted in a clearance to Ethan Hardy, 30 yards out, and he fired into the top right corner, giving the keeper no chance.

Hengrove started the second half brightly and tested George Shanks Boon before a looping header from Mickey Parsons found the back of the net on 63 minutes to level.

Spurred on by their equaliser and playing into the wind Hengrove began to dominate, but 19-year-old Dan Simms playing in only his second game for Posset fired home from 35 yards to clinch victory.

Cribbs captain Ryan Crouch, left, Jake Hodgson, centre, with the Cup, and Portishead Town chairman Ade Green, right. - Credit: Dave Hewitt

The cup final saw Cribbs run out 5-0 winners against Lebeq, as Steve Murray picked up a long ball over the top and showed strength and composure to rob a defender before rounding the keeper and tapping into the empty net.

Ryan Crouch’s header made it 2-0, before Jake Hodgson found Ali Boyer to head home a third.

George Kellow’s low volley from Boyer’s cross then made it 4-0 at the break and victory was secured by an own goal from Dean Griffiths.

“It was a great tournament and there were some very good teams playing in our first 11-a-side tournament,” said Portishead coach Dave Hewitt.

“It was good to get back playing as the league folded a couple of months ago due to Covid and it was great to see the lads playing competitively.

“Nathan actually made it down for a game and it was great to see him. We are still doing a lot for him and for the charity Kids with Cancer and will continue to do so.

“After a lot of chemotherapy and radiotherapy we are hoping Nathan can get in for surgery soon and hopefully get him back playing at some point next season.

“We will look to host a tournament now every year. We have some fresh young faces and some old heads for this season, it’s a good combination and our aim this season will be to push for promotion.”