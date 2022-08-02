Portishead Town pay tribute to long-serving volunteers

Portishead Town paid tribute to some of their long-serving volunteers after starting the new Toolstation Western League Division One season with a 3-2 win over FC Bristol on Saturday.

League president Brian Beer was on hand to present the awards in the clubhouse, starting with John Harris, who has been with the club for 36 years and served as player, manager, committee member, bar manager, ladies coach, physio, kitman and secretary to the league.

John Harris receives his award from Brian Beer - Credit: PTFC

Dave Reed was next to receive an award, for 45 years of service at the club as a player, manager and head of senior football, and was followed by Brian Hill who has spent 64 years at the club - apart from a short break in the 1960s to work.

Dave Reed receives his award from Brian Beer - Credit: PTFC

Hill has represented Posset as a player, manager, committee member and groundstaff, as well as being part of the facilities team and kitman.

Finally, club secretary Jean Harrison received a Services to Football award, having been involved with Portishead for 10 years and, prior to that, at Bristol City for 15 years.

Brian Beer congratulates Jean Harrison on her Services to Football award - Credit: PTFC

Director of football James Hughes said: "Grassroots football is only possible due to the countless volunteers behind the scenes, donating their time and efforts for the club.

"We had the opportunity and pleasure to thank some long-serving volunteers that have given so much to PTFC and are part of the fabric of our club.

"Everyone at PTFC is incredibly grateful fro all of their efforts over the years and proud of them for receiving these awards."