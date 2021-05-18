Portishead Town A win Weston & District League Division One title

Published: 9:00 AM May 18, 2021

Portishead Town A have been crowned Weston & District League Division One champions.

Goals from Ryan Owen and Mike Derrick at Worle Reserves last Tuesday moved Posset into an unassailable lead at the top of the table and means they cannot be caught with just one game left.

Town are on 51 points from their 21 games, while closest rivals St George Easton-in-Gordano and Clapton-in-Gordano are on 45 and 44 points, but have two matches left.

“It’s great for the lads to win it, they played well this year and fought off some stiff competition from St George Easton-in-Gordano and Clapton-in-Gordano and also Sporting Weston and all with a game to spare,” said first-team coach David Hewitt.

“We have some good young talent coming through from the third team and they will definitely be making the step up to the reserves and first team after that.”