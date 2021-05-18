News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Portishead Town A win Weston & District League Division One title

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM May 18, 2021   
Bristol Road Playing Fields - home of Portishead Town FC.

Bristol Road Playing Fields - home of Portishead Town FC. - Credit: Dave Hewitt

Portishead Town A have been crowned Weston & District League Division One champions.

Goals from Ryan Owen and Mike Derrick at Worle Reserves last Tuesday moved Posset into an unassailable lead at the top of the table and means they cannot be caught with just one game left.

Town are on 51 points from their 21 games, while closest rivals St George Easton-in-Gordano and Clapton-in-Gordano are on 45 and 44 points, but have two matches left.

“It’s great for the lads to win it, they played well this year and fought off some stiff competition from St George Easton-in-Gordano and Clapton-in-Gordano and also Sporting Weston and all with a game to spare,” said first-team coach David Hewitt.

“We have some good young talent coming through from the third team and they will definitely be making the step up to the reserves and first team after that.”

You may also want to watch:

North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

POLICE IMAGE

Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in village

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Tim Snaden

Coronavirus

Man with long Covid urges others to take virus seriously

Stephen Sumner

person
Front of the Bryant Home in Elm Lodge Road, Wraxall, which is an L-shaped property with slanted gabled roof.

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Stunning and modern four-bedroom home near open countryside

Report By Karen Richards

person
James Packman at Holy Trinity Church in Nailsea

Lockdown Easing

Nailsea church awarded grant for repairs and reopening

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus