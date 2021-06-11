Portishead Town announce pre-season schedule

Published: 9:00 AM June 11, 2021

Portishead Town have revealed their pre-season schedule ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The Toolstation Western League Division One side will begin proceedings against Wellington on July 3 at Bristol Road Playing Fields.

Four more home games follow on July 6, 10, 15 and 20 where they will entertain Croesyceliog, Thornbury, Shirehampton and Mangotsfield.

Posset then end their set of friendlies at Avonmouth at King George V Recreation Ground on July 24.

Portishead are back in training on June 29 and will be captained by Kye Mountford, with Nathan Trueman still on the road to recovery following his recovery from Synovial sarcoma.

You may also want to watch:

The club have confirmed there are no departures with manager Eamonn Daly and assistant managers David Hewitt and James Hughes all signed up for the new campaign.

The trio will be joined by former player Adam Venton, who will be the club’s new first-team training coach as he works towards his UEFA badges.

“We had Adam Venton and myself get on teams early doors to make sure we nailed down friendlies,” said Hewitt.

“We already had a tournament to blow the cobwebs off and keep the lads interested, now with our pre-season line up we are raring to go.

“We have gone about our summer signings quietly and will continue to do so but we are all buzzing about the future at the club and kicking Portishead Town on.

“There are some really tough games lined up but our lads are relishing the challenge of playing against Southern League opponents and heading across into Wales and play there too.

“They will show us the level that we need to aspire to get to. They will be tough but I’m sure our lads will learn from these games. We are really looking forward to it.

“We are bringing in a lot of talent and these lads know what we are building at the club with an all-weather pitch imminent at the club with new facilities and ground all happening. The future at Portishead Town football club is definitely bright.”

Pre-season fixtures: Saturday July 3 Portishead Town v Wellington (3pm); Tuesday July 6 Portishead Town v Croesyceliog (7.30pm); Saturday 10 July Portishead Town v Thornbury (3pm); Thursday July 15 Portishead Town v Shirehampton (7.30pm); Tuesday July 20 Portishead Town v Mangotsfield (7.30pm); Saturday July 24 Avonmouth v Portishead Town (3pm).