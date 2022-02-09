Portishead Town and Cheddar in goalless draw

Portishead Town and Cheddar to settle for a share of the points at a blustery Bristol Road with a goalless draw on Saturday.

An early chance befell to Joe Woodley as he reached high to meet Ricky Bennett’s corner on 10 minutes although the visitors captain looped his header just wide.

The hosts then had an opportunity of their own on 18 minutes, central striker Connor Linham for once getting in behind the visitor’s defence but finding Dan Jackson was on hand to push the ball beyond his left-hand post.

The hosts then had two further chances; initially from Hamish Hurst whose penetrating run linked well with James Wakefield, the striker’s fierce volley skewing just wide of the woodwork then following free-kick 25 yards from goal on the half hour, Callum Townsend floated the ball up and over the wall, but Jackson again gathered the ball safely.

On the stroke of half-time, Posset were awarded a further free kick, which assisted by the strong wind, created havoc in the Cheddar defence although resolute defending by Jamie Laird and Ollie Hucker again rescued the situation for the visitors.

Almost immediately after the turnround and taking full advantage of the wind at their backs, Cheddar rued an opportunity to go in front. Fin Biggs excellent jinking run finished with a shot on the turn that spun back off the upright with goalkeeper Ben West tipping his effort onto the post.

Then minutes later, Bennett’s accurately delivered corner deceived everyone as it bounced millimetres wide of the far post.

And in the game’s major moment, as the match swung again in Cheddar’s favour, young Kyle Sampson, a player of immense talent, slalomed past the defence - twice regaining possession - astutely delivered a slide-rule head high pass with outstanding precision, but substitute Nathanial Groom in a great position couldn’t quite execute an insouciant finish.

In the dying minutes, Steven Holland was just off-target with a late strike as his close-range effort sailed torturously over the bar.

But the two sides settled for a point with Portishead stretching their home record to three games while Cheddar have not secured three points since their 2-0 home victory over Odd Down in late November, a total of seven games.

The two sides return to Toolstation Western League Division One action on Saturday with the Cheesmen against AEK Boko, while Posset travel to Warminster Town. Both games kick-off at 3pm.