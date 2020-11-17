Portishead Town set up Community Christmas Cheer to help local town

Published: 11:21 AM November 17, 2020

All generations of the club supporting the initiative from front to back, Milo Lawes - U8s Portishead Town Juniors, Dave Hewitt - Portishead Town 1st team assistant manger - and Brian Hill - life time member. - Credit: Sophie Simmonds

As everyone gets to grips with lockdown part two, Portishead Town continue to be very aware of the impact the pandemic has had and continues to have not only on its 1000-plus members and their families, but also on the wider local community as a whole.

As an inclusive club at the heart of the community, Portishead’s ‘Community Christmas Cheer’ initiative is all about paying forward and giving back with the hope of brightening up someone’s day.

From now until Friday December 18 those who are able to are welcomed to add an extra Christmas treat to their shopping from the list below and drop it to the club during one of the socially distanced drop-off slots.

In addition to supporting the local Food Bank, they are also asking for people to nominate someone within the community who deserves or would appreciate the delivery of an anonymous doorstep Christmas gift which will be delivered by a Town member.

“We at Portishead Town feel strongly about helping and giving back to the community,” said head coach Dave Hewitt.

“With times being so hard for many parents out there, being out of work and with Christmas approaching very fast, we want to do what we can to help and if anyone can help and donate it would be appreciated so much.

"Also myself and my small team would like to add that anyone that is vulnerable and needs shopping delivered, as there is a massive wait locally for deliveries, we can also help with that too through the club.”

Items accepted will be non-perishable food items with best before dates after Christmas Day such as; chocolates, sweets, boxes of biscuits, Christmas cakes, Christmas pudding/Panettone, nuts/dried fruits and selection boxes

If you would prefer to make a monetary donation for items to be bought on your behalf, please contact seniorfootball@portisheadtownfc.com

The football club will be open for donations every Wednesday and Saturday between 10.30am–12.30pm. Please call 07917 567415 to make alternative arrangements.

To send over your nominations and their address to seniorfootball@portisheadtownfc.com