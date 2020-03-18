Portishead RC graduates complete couch to 5k course

Portishead Running Club members face the camera Archant

Portishead Running Club recently completed their 10-week couch to 5k programme.

Graduates completed a 5k at Clevedon Salthouse Fields parkrun, with the club taking over the event and helping to marshal it for runners.

Jess Stone clocked an impressive 26.29, as Ellianne Akrwright (27.07) was next fastest, and Clare Base (28.17), Lorna Fielding (29.22) and Linda McEntee (29.29) also beat the 30-minute mark.

Maise Burley (30.08), Zoe Parsons (31.34), Leanne Alder (31.53), Faye Allen (32.15), Caroline Tallentire (32.41), Karen Hallam (33.06), Hannah Barnard (33.51), Kate Swan (33.55) and Charlotte Birkett (33.57) were among the next group to finish, as Sarah Teagle (34.02), Sophie Guard (34.09), Kim Hall (34.46), Nikki Shepherd (34.48) and Debbie Templer (34.57) dipped under 35 minutes.

Meanwhile, graduate Nicola Petit ran the Croxteth Hall parkrun in Liverpool in 31.55.

Others: Sam Bamford 35.09; Louise Baker 35.33; Donna King 35.43; Karen Grierson 35.48; Caroline Woodhouse 36.15; Rachel Sellars 36.17; Carrie Merrett 36.20; Lindsay Smith 37.36; Emma Blackore 37.43; Claire Stallibrass 37.45; Abby Aldridge 37.46; Deborah Simons 40.19; Rachel Webber 40.38; Sally Schofield 41.26.