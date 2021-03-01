Picture Perfect: Portishead Pumas under-13s share what club means to them

Published: 5:00 PM March 1, 2021

Portishead Pumas under-13s currently lead the Bristol Girls League A division with five wins from their opening seven games. - Credit: Portishead Pumas under-13s

A local under-13 football team has joined together to put a photo of what their team means to them and what they miss about weekly training and matches during the third nationwide lockdown.

Portishead Pumas under-13s, who are sponsored by Port Marine IT services, play in the Bristol Girls League A division, and each squad member posted photos of them holding a sign, with some saying "friends", "fun", "laughing" and being "really happy" as some of their reasons.

Portishead Pumas under-13s holding signs what the club means to them in lockdown. - Credit: Portishead Pumas under-13s

Despite the season being disrupted and having only played seven matches against the likes of Weston Mendip, Bristol Ladies Union and Whitchurch, the girls have won five games in their embossed kit 'BE KIND, ALWAYS'.

Some of these have been big wins with goal difference being up to 11 during one match and they currently sit at the top of the league table and are waiting to hear what lockdown restrictions will mean for the rest of the campaign.