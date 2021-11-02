News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Portishead Pirates enjoying new Weston & District Netball League season

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:00 PM November 2, 2021
Portishead Pirates Netball Club

Portishead Pirates Netball Club - Credit: Portishead Pirates Netball Club

Portishead Pirates Netball Club have made a great start to the new Weston & District Netball League season.

The Pirates, which recently secured sponsorship from local business Advanced Certification Limited, has two teams competing in the local league.

The Blackbeards squad were the first to kick off for the club and had their first match on October 6 against Wyvern which finished at a 33-19 win for Blackbeards.

With a slow and steady start but with solid performances from both ends they soon pulled away and held the lead throughout the match.

The Jacks squad took on Yatton a week later in their first match and secured a comfortable win of 30-14.

Blackbeards were on court again on October 20 against local rivals Clevedon Royals 3. It was a very tight match but Blackbeards managed to hold their nerve and finish the winners at 22-19.

Jack's second match was against a young Weston Academy team and after a nervous scramble of a first quarter, Jacks pulled away in the second and wouldn't let their opponents back into the game and it was 20-14 to them at the final whistle.

