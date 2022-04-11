Portishead Pilot Gig Club 'honoured' by Boat Race outing
- Credit: PPGC
Portishead Pilot Gig Club were honoured to be able to take part in a flotilla of traditional boats ahead of the University Boat Races.
Led by Her Royal Majesty the Queen's Row Barge 'Gloriana' the flotilla was followed by skiffs, Pilot Gigs and the Watermen's cutters competing in the Oxbridge Challenge racing over the full course.
A crew of six from Portishead Pilot Gig Club were invited to take part by rowing a four-oared gig, loaned to the club by CFOGA.
The nine-mile course was challenging, with tricky conditions to navigate, but the crowds and occasion made it worthwhile.
Cox David Grant said: "It was a real privilege to have been invited to take part in such an incredible event.
"We were lucky enough to be able to row next to Gloriana and being the first to launch was nerve wracking but we performed well.
"It was a great atmosphere and to see the raised oars of many boats under bridges in honour of the Royal Boat was a real spectacle.
Most Read
- 1 Upgraded four-bedroom family house
- 2 Bin workers' strike action suspended as negotiations continue
- 3 New plans for care at Weston General Hospital revealed
- 4 Visit Steep Holm, island custodians have urged
- 5 Easter Egg Hunt returns to Portishead High Street
- 6 Portishead set for two MAJOR consultations
- 7 WIN: Tickets to Curzon Comedy Night
- 8 Prisoner who absconded from jail arrested
- 9 Clevedon Lions back with vintage car rally later this month
- 10 PC sacked for using police computer system to search 'colleagues and others'
"We were then lucky enough to watch the women's and men's races from the finishling line, it was a truly memorable weekend."