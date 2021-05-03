Portishead open season with three-wicket win at Bishopston

Published: 2:32 PM May 3, 2021

Portishead CC's Toby Francis in action against Old Bishopston CC, where he scored 21 runs in 17 balls. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Portishead firsts got off to a winning start against Bishopston seconds at Westbury Gardens in the opening game of the Bristol & Distirct Association Division Two season.

Posset won the toss and elected to field with Alec Herrington getting them off to a good start with a wicket in his first over when bowling Matthew Wood for a duck.

Some sensible batting from the hosts started to build a partnership before Mike Hooper and Lenihan took three wickets in seven balls to swing the momentum to Portishead.

A series of small partnerships were regularly broken up by wickets before some hitting at the death from Richard O’Reilly pushed the home side up to 156-8.

Robert Chick scored 15 runs from 18 balls, including two fours, to help steer Portishead CC to their three wicket victory at Old Bishipston CC. - Credit: Josh Thomas



In reply Portishead struggled early on, slipping to 19-3 before Kieron Garrett steadied the ship to lock down an end.

When he fell for 16 it brought Will Cooper and Toby Francis together and they exploded after drinks to score 47 runs in three overs and swing momentum heavily in Portishead's favour.

Three wickets fell quickly again to put the game in the balance, but a well composed partnership from Hooper and Rob Chick saw the game to an end with 7.5 overs remaining to win the game by three wickets.

A fine all-round performance by Ethan Monks helped the seconds to a last-ball win over Wrington at the Lake Grounds.

Young opener Monks, 17, scored a composed 87 and Lee Chambers peppered the boundary to add a further 47 as Posset posted 225-7.

Isaac Hale (2-24) was the pick of Wrington's attack and Posset found wickets hard to come by, with several dropped catches not helping their cause.

Lewis Yule's powerful 104 not out kept Wrington in the chase, with Steve James (1-26) the best of the bowlers.

But with Wrington needing 15 from the last over, it was Monks who had earlier produced a fine run out, who kept his head to help Portishead hold on for a four-run victory.