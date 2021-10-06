Portishead need 'first class' performance against Oldland Abbotonians, says Daly

Published: 9:00 AM October 6, 2021

All smiles for Portishead Town ahead of their Buildbase FA Vase match with Royal Wootton Bassett Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Manager Eamonn Daly says Portishead Town will need to put in a “first class” performance in their game with Oldland Abbotonians at Bristol Road this Saturday.

Despite losing three on the road this season, including their last league away game at Tytherington Rocks, the O’s are currently on a three match winning run in all competitions.

Clayton Woodman’s men have currently second 34 goals from their 14 matches and currently occupy one of the two promotion slots in Toolstation Western League’s Division One.

“Oldland will be a tough test for us on Saturday, they’ve had a good start to the season and currently sit second in the league but this league proves time and again that anyone can beat anyone, it’s so competitive,” Daly said.

“We’ll be looking to put back to back league wins together for the first time this season and to start climbing the table.

“Oldland are currently the top scorers in the league so our defensive shape and concentration has to be first class on Saturday. That said they also concede a fair few so obviously play open attractive football.

“It’s all about getting that balance right and exploiting their defence when the opportunities arise.”

Posset returned to winning ways last Saturday with a 4-2 win at Devizes Town last Saturday.

A double from Rob Latham, Dawid Rybak and Josh Honey ended their run of of six games in all competitions without a win since beating Odd Down in August.

“It was great to get the win on Saturday, Devizes had recently replaced their management and had started off with a win the previous week, so we knew we had to put a big performance in to gain the three points,” he added.

“Overall we dominated possession and what I was most happy about we continued to create chances throughout the game. Devizes were a spirited outfit and levelled twice in the game but the lads kept their heads and we deservedly ran out winners after a very strong performance.

“I’m delighted for the lads, they’ve continued to work hard and in some games haven’t got what their work rate has deserved.

“September was hard month for us all in terms of results but myself Dave (Hewitt), James (Hughes) and Adam (Venton) believe in what we are trying to achieve with these lads and they certainly repaid that faith on Saturday.

“We are now looking to use this result as a springboard for the season and put some consistent positive performances together.”