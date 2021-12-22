News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Portishead Town must be aware of Coronavirus situation warns Hughes

Joshua Thomas

Published: 4:04 PM December 22, 2021
Portishead Town picked up their first win in five games against Devizes Town last Saturday.

Portishead Town picked up their first win in five games against Devizes Town last Saturday. - Credit: Oliver Riddoch

Portishead Town “must be very aware” of the ongoing Coronavirus situation, Director of Football James Hughes has warned.

There have been a total of 4,421 confirmed Omicron cases in the south west, showing an increase of 1,075 from Monday's UK Health Security Agency figures.

Altogether across Great Britain, the nation now has 60,508 cases after the data identified 15,363 new cases from yesterday’s report.

However, Hughes confirmed Posset have the “best possible safety measures” for their Boxing Day Toolstation Western League Division One match with Lebeq United, which will kick-off at 1pm.

Portishead have early access to Bristol Road and players will be allowed to change in “smaller units”.

There is access to antibacterial gel and  it is “recommended” supporters keep two metres apart.

The bar will have a protective screen with a entrance and exit only and Hughes has asked supporters to sit at tables outside and confirmed there are places inside.

Portishead Town Director of Football James Hughes.

Portishead Town Director of Football James Hughes. - Credit: Oliver Riddoch

“We must be very aware of the current and ongoing challenges around Covid,” he said.

“At Portishead Town we have reinstated the risk assessments from earlier in the year around the changing room and club house and made sure we have the best possible safety measures for all that wish to join us at the club.

“We thank the Chairman and Secretary, Ade Green and Andy Carling for Monitoring and liaising with the league and updating the risk assessment. 

“And we can’t thank the volunteers especially match day and grounds staff at the club enough for continuing to be supportive and reactive and ensuring the games have the best chances of being playable under such challenging times.”

Portishead will looking to record successive wins on Sunday after last Saturday’s biggest victory of the season against Devizes Town.

Calum Townsend scored a first-half double along with second-half goals from Josh Honey and Sam Munton to seal a 4-0 and pick up three points for the first time in five games.

“It will be great to have a home game on Boxing Day,” Hughes added.

“It is always a real treat to have a home game when all family and friends can visit and the local community all looking for something new to do as well.

“As for Lebeq, we are well aware of the team, the talent and ability within the ranks that Dwayne Smith has put together. 

“It will be a huge task but one we relish and look forward to and one even more important as we look for back-to-back results and to put more points on the board.”

